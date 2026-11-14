HYDRAA starts fox sagar restoration works

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has launched restoration works at the historic Fox Sagar lake in Jeedimetla, with plans to transform it into a mini reservoir and develop its surroundings as a mini tank bund. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath performed the groundbreaking ceremony and announced that the lake would be comprehensively restored within a year.

The restoration project aims to increase the lake’s water storage capacity from the existing 1,000 million litres to 4,000 million litres by removing nearly five metres of accumulated silt. The desilting is expected to enhance groundwater recharge in the surrounding areas.

Ranganath said the lake, which had become polluted with sewage, chemical waste and plastic, would be filled with clean water after the sources of contamination were addressed. The National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) would be engaged to test the lake water and groundwater in the surrounding areas before and after the restoration to assess its impact.

Built in 1897 during the Nizam’s rule, Fox Sagar holds considerable historical significance. It was originally developed to meet irrigation requirements and supply drinking water to residents of Secunderabad.