HYDRAA turns focus on restoring Hyderabad’s stepwells

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) will focus on restoring historic stepwells in the city alongside its ongoing lake revival efforts, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath said on Friday.

Addressing a ‘Mee Bavi’ awareness programme organised by the Akarma Foundation at KBR Park, they highlighted the role of stepwells in groundwater conservation, rainwater harvesting and flood prevention. Telangana has over 600 stepwells, including more than 160 in Hyderabad.

The officials said restoration of these structures had been incorporated into the CURE Act, stressing the need to protect them as part of the city’s traditional water heritage.

Two park sites reclaimed, lake protected in 3 locations

Meanwhile, HYDRAA reclaimed two park sites and protected a lake in three separate locations across the city, acting on complaints received through its Prajavani grievance redressal programme. The agency cleared encroachments, erected fencing and installed warning boards to prevent fresh occupation.

In Annojiguda village, Ghatkesar mandal, it protected 3,400 square yards earmarked for public amenities in survey numbers 94 and 95, including a park, a school, a community hall and a temple hall. In Vijayanagar Colony Phase-II, Hayathnagar, it secured a 447-square-yard park site under survey numbers 166 to 170 after verifying records. At Kothamonikunta lake in Balapur, officials removed encroachments and fenced the 7.20-acre waterbody.