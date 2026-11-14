TIMS Sanathnagar operation theatres to ease NIMS Surgery Backlog

HYDERABAD: With the number of patients seeking treatment at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) increasing, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has directed officials to utilise the surgical facilities at Dr MCR Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Sanathnagar, to perform surgeries on patients waiting for procedures at NIMS.

During a review meeting with heads of various departments (HoDs) at NIMS on Friday, the minister said all available infrastructure should be effectively utilised to improve patient care and reduce waiting time for surgeries.

Doctors informed the minister that the number of patients visiting NIMS had been steadily increasing due to public trust in the institution. Although the hospital had an adequate number of surgeons, limited availability of operation theatres had necessitated conducting surgeries on a rotational basis across different units. As a result, patients requiring certain procedures had to wait for extended periods.

Responding to the concerns, the minister said Dr MCR TIMS at Sanathnagar had advanced operation theatres and other medical facilities that could be utilised by NIMS doctors. He directed officials to take immediate steps to conduct surgeries at TIMS for patients awaiting procedures at NIMS.

He emphasised that the government’s priority was to ensure timely and quality healthcare for every patient visiting government hospitals.

He also instructed all NIMS HoDs to visit Dr MCR TIMS immediately and assess the available operation theatres, medical equipment and other infrastructure.