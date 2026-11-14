Tres Monos: Little Latin in Every Sip

Plaza One, meanwhile, was the bolder choice of the evening. Made with Johnnie Walker Blonde, Martini Bianco Sweet, Martini Extra Dry, Sula Sauvignon Blanc, Monacal Argentinean Liquor and Angostura Bitters, it leaned towards the drier and more bitter end of the spectrum. With a stronger alcoholic character, it offered a more complex finish and would appeal to those who prefer their cocktails less sweet.

For Lucila, the idea behind the takeover was not simply to recreate the drinks that made Tres Monos popular, but to introduce Hyderabad to the ingredients, flavours and spirits that define Argentina. “The thing we always try to do is express what we can do in Argentina to another culture. We work a lot with Argentine ingredients, small producers from the country, and also make our own liqueurs and spirits,” she explained. Their Hyderabad visit was part of a longer India tour, offering the team an opportunity to introduce a culture that is often less familiar to Indian audiences. From Argentina’s traditional amaro liqueurs and vermouths to its wines, aperitivos and locally produced spirits, there is much more to the country’s drinking culture than the usual associations with tequila or whiskey.

That philosophy extends beyond the cocktail menu. What began as a small neighbourhood bar accommodating around 30 people has gradually evolved into a larger space, with an additional initiative focused on making bartending and hospitality accessible to underserved communities. Tres Monos conducts free classes in a neighbourhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, teaching residents bartending skills alongside workplace etiquette and practical guidance on finding employment. The initiative, which has been running for around four years without government funding, is supported through the bar’s earnings. It has already helped establish two bars within the neighbourhood.

Beyond the inventive combinations and unexpected ingredients, Tres Monos offered a glimpse into a drinking culture shaped by local produce, independent makers and a strong sense of community. For a city that is steadily expanding its cocktail repertoire, it was a refreshing opportunity to experience a little of Buenos Aires.