Tres Monos: Little Latin in Every Sip

Latin American influences in cocktails may not be entirely new, but how often does one find chimichurri or yerba mate making their way into a glass? At The Bar, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC), these distinctly South American ingredients took centre stage as part of Shake Things Up with Tres Monos, a special cocktail showcase that brought a taste of Buenos Aires to Hyderabad.
Ranked No 10 on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2025 and recognised as The Best Bar in South America 2025, Tres Monos is among Argentina’s most celebrated cocktail destinations. Known for its bold personality, inventive mixology and warm hospitality, the bar brought its globally recognised cocktail programme to the city for an exclusive one-night takeover.
Leading the experience was Lucila Calichio, bar manager at Tres Monos, whose approach to mixology combines technical precision with imaginative storytelling and locally inspired ingredients. The evening featured four signature cocktails — Chimi Hendrix, Paloma Porteña, Matetini and Plaza One — each offering a different perspective on Argentina’s drinking culture.
The first to catch our attention was Chimi Hendrix, a playful nod to legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix, with chimichurri lending the drink its distinctive identity. A blend of Don Julio Reposado, Johnnie Walker Blonde, chimichurri, honey, pineapple and ginger ale, it brought together smoky, savoury and fruity notes. The familiar Argentine herb sauce, more commonly associated with grilled meats, made for an unexpected cocktail ingredient.
Next came Paloma Porteña, Tres Monos’ interpretation of the classic tequila-based Paloma. Made with Don Julio Reposado, the bar’s Northern Liquor, watermelon vinegar, mint and grapefruit soda, it offered a refreshing combination of citrus and herbal notes. The watermelon vinegar added a gentle acidity, balancing the sweetness and giving the drink a lighter, fruit-forward character.
For those who enjoy a martini but prefer something less intimidating, Matetini made an interesting case. Combining Ketel One, Suico, yerba mate, green apple, Sula Sauvignon Blanc, Martini Bianco and Martini Extra Dry, the cocktail reimagined the classic martini with a South American influence. Yerba mate, a traditional herbal infusion widely consumed in Argentina, brought an earthy, herbal dimension, while green apple introduced a crisp fruity note. It was lighter and more approachable than a conventional martini, with citrusy and botanical nuances coming through.
Plaza One, meanwhile, was the bolder choice of the evening. Made with Johnnie Walker Blonde, Martini Bianco Sweet, Martini Extra Dry, Sula Sauvignon Blanc, Monacal Argentinean Liquor and Angostura Bitters, it leaned towards the drier and more bitter end of the spectrum. With a stronger alcoholic character, it offered a more complex finish and would appeal to those who prefer their cocktails less sweet.
For Lucila, the idea behind the takeover was not simply to recreate the drinks that made Tres Monos popular, but to introduce Hyderabad to the ingredients, flavours and spirits that define Argentina. “The thing we always try to do is express what we can do in Argentina to another culture. We work a lot with Argentine ingredients, small producers from the country, and also make our own liqueurs and spirits,” she explained. Their Hyderabad visit was part of a longer India tour, offering the team an opportunity to introduce a culture that is often less familiar to Indian audiences. From Argentina’s traditional amaro liqueurs and vermouths to its wines, aperitivos and locally produced spirits, there is much more to the country’s drinking culture than the usual associations with tequila or whiskey.
That philosophy extends beyond the cocktail menu. What began as a small neighbourhood bar accommodating around 30 people has gradually evolved into a larger space, with an additional initiative focused on making bartending and hospitality accessible to underserved communities. Tres Monos conducts free classes in a neighbourhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, teaching residents bartending skills alongside workplace etiquette and practical guidance on finding employment. The initiative, which has been running for around four years without government funding, is supported through the bar’s earnings. It has already helped establish two bars within the neighbourhood.
Beyond the inventive combinations and unexpected ingredients, Tres Monos offered a glimpse into a drinking culture shaped by local produce, independent makers and a strong sense of community. For a city that is steadily expanding its cocktail repertoire, it was a refreshing opportunity to experience a little of Buenos Aires.