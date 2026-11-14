What Did You Do to My Paneer?

If you’ve read my column, you know how much I love meat. But if you see me eating paneer, you might judge me: “Look at this vegetarian enjoying paneer like it’s the last dish on earth. He has no idea biryani exists.”

I grew up in the North, where paneer is celebrated at weddings. The paneer at North Indian weddings was so good that I keep pushing my friends to get married, even though I’m a staunch atheist who thinks marriage is a scam.

I grew up loving paneer almost as much as meat. After eggs, it’s my preferred source of protein. You need roughly 1.5 to 2 litres of milk to make 250 grams of paneer, which is why I’d add it to the list of meats, like Pluto was added to the list of planets and then taken off.

My favourite dish is palak paneer, a bit of nostalgia from the North. Some North Indian restaurants in Hyderabad seem to think adding green colour to a curry is enough to make palak paneer. Much like how Hyderabadi biryani is served in Noida.

The best palak paneer I’ve eaten in this city is actually at Pakka Local, a Telugu restaurant. That’s embarrassing for all those restaurants with names like Punjab, Sardar and Patiala. Just because your restaurant has a photograph of a man in a turban, don’t think you can fool the urban.

Anyway, I’ve stopped eating paneer because, in June, 825 kg of suspected fake paneer was seized in Hyderabad. And that’s just what was caught. Imagine how much has already been served.

But how did we run out of genuine paneer? Did demand grow, or did supply decline?