Yori Pan Asian Kitchen: Little Taste of Asia

While Pan-Asian cuisine is hardly a rarity, there is something to be said about a modest space that has carved a niche for itself with an ethos rooted in inclusivity and food that is easy on both the palate and the pocket.
Creatively blending Japanese aesthetics with a design inspired by the food court concept, Yori Pan Asian Kitchen in Hitec City is housed in an intimate space. Its signature red and green hues lend character to the interiors, featuring wall art, a dragon logo and Japanese characters that convey the meaning of Yori — to gather or come together — promising a space for people to connect.
We first approach the main food counter, above which the newly curated menu is displayed. Beyond it is a live kitchen that ensures transparency between the chefs and customers. The menu brings together flavours from across Asia, including Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese and Thai cuisines.
We begin our culinary journey with the soft and delicate Truffle Edamame and the flavourful Superfood Maki Roll. The former features steamed Japanese soybeans infused with fragrant truffle, while the latter is a Japanese-style sushi roll packed with avocado and vegetables. Next, we move on to the Crunchy Lettuce Fruits Salad, followed by the Cream Tofu Veg Bao, Signature Yori Ramen and Veg Yori Hot Plate Bowl.
Beautifully plated, the Crunchy Lettuce Fruits Salad comes with a vibrant selection of seasonal fruits. The Cream Tofu Veg Bao is thoroughly lip-smacking, with crispy tofu and fresh vegetables lending it a delightful texture.
Meanwhile, the Signature Yori Ramen, served with homemade broth, and the Veg Yori Hot Plate Bowl, a sizzling Korean-inspired preparation, offer equally comforting and satisfying experiences. All of which we conservatively wash down with a can of Diet Coke.
Meat lovers can look forward to the Korean Grilled Chicken Bowl, Salmon Poke Bowl, Hakka Noodles, and Yori Hot Plate Bowl with chicken and prawns.