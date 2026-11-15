Green tanker supply rises 5-10 MLD/day as demand grows

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Government’s push to replace groundwater with treated wastewater for non-drinking purposes is gaining momentum, with daily supply through Green Water Tankers rising from 200 kilolitres (0.2 MLD) at launch to 5-10 million litres per day (MLD) within days.

Launched by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on November 1, the initiative caters to construction, landscaping and civic maintenance. IT campuses, industries, developers and commercial establishments have begun seeking supplies.

Vajra West City, a Vasavi Group project in Cyberabad, is among the early adopters. Since November 9, it has been drawing 90,000 to 1.20 lakh litres daily from the Kokapet Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). The water is transported in 30-KL and 40-KL tankers, making three to four trips a day, and used mainly for concrete curing and gardening.

To meet demand, the Water Board has deployed 134 Green Water Tankers across Greater Hyderabad, including 90 government-owned and 44 private vehicles. They supply 5-10 MLD, while another five MLD reaches Lok Bhavan and the Botanical Gardens through dedicated pipelines. More tankers will be added as demand grows.