Green tanker supply rises 5-10 MLD/day as demand grows

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Government’s push to replace groundwater with treated wastewater for non-drinking purposes is gaining momentum, with daily supply through Green Water Tankers rising from 200 kilolitres (0.2 MLD) at launch to 5-10 million litres per day (MLD) within days.
Launched by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on November 1, the initiative caters to construction, landscaping and civic maintenance. IT campuses, industries, developers and commercial establishments have begun seeking supplies.
Vajra West City, a Vasavi Group project in Cyberabad, is among the early adopters. Since November 9, it has been drawing 90,000 to 1.20 lakh litres daily from the Kokapet Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). The water is transported in 30-KL and 40-KL tankers, making three to four trips a day, and used mainly for concrete curing and gardening.
To meet demand, the Water Board has deployed 134 Green Water Tankers across Greater Hyderabad, including 90 government-owned and 44 private vehicles. They supply 5-10 MLD, while another five MLD reaches Lok Bhavan and the Botanical Gardens through dedicated pipelines. More tankers will be added as demand grows.
The initiative comes amid declining groundwater reserves, reduced rainfall linked to El Niño and falling storage levels in the Singur and Manjira reservoirs. An October 29, 2026, government order prohibits groundwater use for non-domestic purposes and encourages treated wastewater wherever available. The restrictions are expected to remain in force until July 2027.
The government has also made the use of STP-treated water mandatory for non-potable purposes in new buildings and layouts where requirements exceed 10 kilolitres per day (KLD). GHMC, CMC, MMC and HMDA must verify separate plumbing arrangements and functional STPs before issuing occupancy certificates. Hyderabad has around 45 Water Board STPs, treating 1,500 MLD of the estimated 1,872 MLD of sewage generated in the city. Treated wastewater is also being channelled into lakes, including Sunnam Cheruvu to improve groundwater recharge.
Authorities are tightening checks on around 720 private STPs, asking residential communities to restore non-functional plants and reuse treated water for flushing and gardening. Communities meeting prescribed water quality standards may receive a 50 per cent rebate on sewerage cess, while failure to maintain mandatory plants could lead to cancellation of occupancy certificates.