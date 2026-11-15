Hyderabad lab owner loses Rs 5 lakh to cyber fraud

HYDERABAD: The managing director and CEO of a well-known diagnostic centre lost Rs 4.84 lakh after fraudsters allegedly carried out three unauthorised international e-commerce transactions using her credit card.

The 45-year-old woman told the Hyderabad Cybercrime police that she received three email alerts on November 11 about transactions made without her knowledge or consent. She said she had neither shared her OTP, PIN, CVV or credit card details with anyone nor clicked on suspicious links.

She contacted her bank’s customer care and reported the transactions. A bank representative informed her that certain international e-commerce transactions could be processed without OTP authentication. She subsequently raised a dispute, and the bank confirmed on November 12 that a dispute had been initiated for Rs 4.84 lakh.

Suspecting that her credit card details had been compromised, she lodged a complaint with the police. Based on her complaint, police registered a case under Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation) of the IT Act and Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the BNS. Further investigation is underway.