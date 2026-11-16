Hyderabad man booked for sexual exploitation

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered after a 42-year-old woman from Mumbai alleged that a man sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage during her visits to Hyderabad in August and September 2025 and threatened to circulate her private photographs when she demanded repayment of outstanding dues.

Rs 5.09 crore business fraud

Panjagutta SHO E Jahangir Yadav said the police received a Zero FIR from Mahim Police Station in Mumbai and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

The woman, who runs a dry fruits and spices trading and brokerage business, alleged that Manish Bhati gained her confidence by promising to help expand her business. She accused him of colluding with Mohammed Rasheed, Pawan Bhati, Nadeem Jumani, Zeeshan Ahmed and Irfan Bhada to cheat her of Rs 5,09,81,914 through business transactions.

Her firm inspects the quality and prices of imported goods and advises traders on purchases. She shares product details, photographs and videos through WhatsApp broadcast groups and earns brokerage. Invoices are raised either in her company’s name or in the importers’ names, while goods are dispatched directly from the importers’ godowns.

According to her complaint, Manish contacted her in July 2024 expressing interest in doing business. She added him to her WhatsApp broadcast group and began sharing product updates. He initially ordered pistachios, which she supplied after receiving an advance payment. He later shared her number with his brother Pawan, who also began doing business with her. Manish subsequently introduced his friends and arranged a conference call, saying he wanted to expand her business.