Poverty puts diabetes treatment on hold: IIT Hyderabad study

HYDERABAD: Poverty, insecure livelihoods and gaps in public healthcare services are forcing people with Type 2 diabetes in Hyderabad’s low-income settlements to delay medication, postpone diagnostic tests and interrupt treatment, according to a study by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH).

Titled Rationed Care: Living with Diabetes in Hyderabad’s Urban Slums, the study found that 28 participants reported delaying medication due to financial difficulties and insecure livelihoods. It highlights how diabetes management among economically vulnerable communities is shaped by poverty, food insecurity, cultural beliefs, family responsibilities and unequal access to healthcare, rather than individual choices or awareness alone.

The research was conducted by Sudhir Raj Thout, Consultant-Medical Anthropologist at LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad, and doctoral research scholar at IITH, under the supervision of Dr Aalok Khandekar. It was based on 18 months of ethnographic fieldwork in Sapota Bagh and Damodar Sanjeevaiah Nagar, involving 35 people with Type 2 diabetes, 16 family caregivers, 16 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), healthcare professionals and community leaders.