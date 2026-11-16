Poverty puts diabetes treatment on hold: IIT Hyderabad study

HYDERABAD: Poverty, insecure livelihoods and gaps in public healthcare services are forcing people with Type 2 diabetes in Hyderabad’s low-income settlements to delay medication, postpone diagnostic tests and interrupt treatment, according to a study by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH).
Titled Rationed Care: Living with Diabetes in Hyderabad’s Urban Slums, the study found that 28 participants reported delaying medication due to financial difficulties and insecure livelihoods. It highlights how diabetes management among economically vulnerable communities is shaped by poverty, food insecurity, cultural beliefs, family responsibilities and unequal access to healthcare, rather than individual choices or awareness alone.
The research was conducted by Sudhir Raj Thout, Consultant-Medical Anthropologist at LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad, and doctoral research scholar at IITH, under the supervision of Dr Aalok Khandekar. It was based on 18 months of ethnographic fieldwork in Sapota Bagh and Damodar Sanjeevaiah Nagar, involving 35 people with Type 2 diabetes, 16 family caregivers, 16 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), healthcare professionals and community leaders.
Dr Aalok Khandekar, Associate Professor, department of Liberal Arts, IITH, said, “The study highlights that diabetes management cannot be understood only in terms of individual behaviour or lifestyle choices. People’s ability to sustain treatment is closely linked to their economic circumstances and the availability and reliability of public healthcare services. We need to look at how healthcare systems respond to the everyday realities of people living in poverty.”
Most participants belonged to households below the poverty line and prioritised basic needs over diabetes care. Medicine, transport and hospital expenses competed with household necessities, forcing patients to postpone purchases, skip tests and discontinue treatment.
Gaps in public healthcare delivery included irregular drug supplies, staff shortages, administrative pressures, inadequate counselling and limited laboratory operating hours. Patients often moved between government facilities, private clinics and pharmacies to maintain consistent treatment. However, fragmented services and limited consultation time made continuity of care and follow-up difficult.
The researchers termed this experience ‘rationed care’, where access to healthcare depends on patients’ ability to compensate for gaps in public services.
The study recommended strengthening diabetes care at Urban Primary Health Centres, ensuring uninterrupted medicine supplies, improving diagnostic facilities and expanding ASHA support through training and regular home visits.