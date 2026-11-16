Retired banker in Hyderabad loses Rs 1.42 crore to digital arrest

HYDERABAD: A 72-year-old retired bank employee was cheated of Rs 1.42 crore by cybercriminals posing as police officers, who falsely accused her of involvement in a money laundering case. The fraudsters kept her under digital arrest for nearly 60 days.

According to her complaint, she received a call on September 10 from a person claiming to be an official of the Delhi Central Telephone Department. He told her that a bank account had been opened using her personal details and was being used for illegal activities.

Fake Supreme Court order used

The caller asked her to contact the Cybercrime Department to avoid arrest. Soon, another person claiming to be an officer of the Mumbai Cybercrime Police contacted her and linked her to a money laundering case.

The fraudsters later made video calls in police uniforms and instructed her to prepare a statement citing the PMLA. They demanded money in the name of RBI verification, promising refunds. Believing them, she transferred over Rs 80 lakh.

Despite her poor health, they continued threatening her and restricting her movements. They also sent her a purported Supreme Court order and persuaded her to raise an Rs 18 lakh gold loan.

Realising that she had been cheated, she approached the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police.