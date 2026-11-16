Sankranti ticket scramble begins early in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With Sankranti two months away, passengers travelling from Hyderabad to major destinations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are already struggling to secure train tickets. Several popular services are showing no availability on peak travel dates between January 8 and 15.

Regular trains such as Garib Rath, Godavari, Janmabhoomi and Visakha Express have already moved to the ‘regret’ status, while premium services, including Duronto and Vande Bharat Express, are showing waiting lists of nearly 200 in several cases.

With advance reservations opening 60 days before the date of journey, passengers planning to visit their native places have been closely monitoring the booking portal, trying to secure confirmed berths as soon as reservations begin. While some have managed to book tickets, many others are now exploring private buses and other alternatives. Passengers are also hoping that the South Central Railway will announce special trains to handle the festival rush.

Speaking to TNIE, R Nava Teja, a software employee, said he had planned to travel to his native place, Visakhapatnam, on January 9, as the festival coincides with a long weekend. “The bookings were to open at 8 am and I was ready with my laptop. The website took nearly two minutes to load and, by the time I reached the payment stage, the Garib Rath was showing a waiting list of 200. When I checked other trains, they had already moved to the regret status,” he said.