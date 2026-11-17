For a city that gave the world Baahubali, a film built on spectacle and sweeping emotions, Hyderabad might seem an unlikely place to celebrate Japanese animation. Yet, Anime India’s two-day Hyderabad edition proved otherwise. The excitement was palpable across The Address-Conventions & Exhibitions in Narsingi, where the crowd was loud, warm and visibly eager for what came next. Cheers greeted every announcement, giving way to applause that felt genuine rather than merely polite.
A walk through the venue offered a glimpse of fandom on full display. Visitors arrived in elaborate costumes, many meticulously recreating characters from their favourite series, while cosplayers became part of the spectacle in their own right. Elsewhere, gaming sessions drew players eager to test their skills, while concerts and screenings kept the schedule packed. The variety was the point. The event offered something for devoted fans, casual visitors and curious newcomers alike.
The atmosphere owed much to the hosts. Mishaal Wanvari, director of AnimationXpress, and Neha Singhal Mehta, its co-founder, welcomed the audience with easy confidence. The programme moved seamlessly between performances and conversations, united by a shared enthusiasm for anime. Three special guests brought their own perspectives to the event: Maena, a Japanese singer performing internationally for the first time; MaRe, J-Pop artist; and Noriyuki Abe, director of Bleach anime television series.
Neha recalled that the idea stemmed from a simple observation: India had a large and growing anime fandom but lacked a dedicated platform where enthusiasts could come together. The fifth edition, held last year, reaffirmed that demand. Since then, the team has introduced workshops, including cosplay sessions led by influencers, and initiatives to train 2D artists, whom Neha considers an important gateway to the anime industry. She also pointed out that while 2D art is reportedly declining in Japan, interest in the discipline is growing in India. Mishaal, meanwhile, believes anime has already moved beyond being a niche interest. Hyderabad’s selection as a host city also had a personal dimension. Describing its people as welcoming and warm, Neha noted that the animation director of Baahubali, Ishan Shukla was also present at the event, making the city a particularly fitting destination for the celebration.
The performers and guests gave the event its voice. Noriyuki Abe admitted that he had never expected anime to receive such widespread acceptance across the world. He had initially wanted to study architecture, but his love for art eventually drew him towards animation. He credits much of his approach to the emotions that bring characters to life. “It is very important for me to bring my characters to life by putting emotions in them. That is the best way to connect with the audience,” he said.
Maena, too, was overwhelmed by the response. “I just didn’t expect the crowd would be so loud. I felt so loved. Indian audiences were fire,” she said.
MaRe, who spoke about the emotional pull of anime music, felt its appeal went beyond the melody. She expresses, “It’s not just the song, it’s the story behind the song that connects people to anime and makes it more emotional.” Naming Kaikai Kitan by Jujutsu Kaisen as a personal favourite, MaRe also hoped audiences would look beyond the visuals and appreciate the depth of storytelling that defines anime.
What began as a gathering for fans, evolved into something more consequential: a bridge between Indian creators and Japanese studios. A key initiative was the Anime Times x Anime India Anime Contest, which received more than 1,500 entries from individual artists, student teams and studios. The video category invited short films of up to five minutes, with a grand prize of ¥1,000,000, while the proposal category called for pitches of up to 15 pages. Promising concepts could potentially be taken forward for anime production.