The performers and guests gave the event its voice. Noriyuki Abe admitted that he had never expected anime to receive such widespread acceptance across the world. He had initially wanted to study architecture, but his love for art eventually drew him towards animation. He credits much of his approach to the emotions that bring characters to life. “It is very important for me to bring my characters to life by putting emotions in them. That is the best way to connect with the audience,” he said.

Maena, too, was overwhelmed by the response. “I just didn’t expect the crowd would be so loud. I felt so loved. Indian audiences were fire,” she said.