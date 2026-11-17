According to Prof Danish, the Asaf Jahi dynasty initially continued the Mughal coinage tradition but gradually introduced significant changes in both the content and techniques of minting. One of the major development was the introduction of machine-made coins in Hyderabad under the Nizams, marking a shift in minting techniques. The Asaf Jahi mints primarily operated in Hyderabad, Aurangabad and Daulatabad, contributing to the evolution of the region’s coinage.



The lecture also offered insights into the various minting techniques employed over the centuries, including punching, casting, repoussé, die-striking and machine-striking. According to Prof Danish, die-striking was among the most widely used techniques in ancient and medieval India, offering another perspective on the technological evolution of coin production.