An exploration of Deccan coinage from the 14th to the 19th century reveals two distinct traditions that shaped the region’s monetary history: the ancient Indian tradition, represented by the Vijayanagara Empire, and the Islamic tradition, which evolved from the Delhi Sultanate and was followed by the Deccan Sultanates. These traditions offer valuable insights into the political, cultural and economic influences that have shaped
Hyderabad over the centuries.
Prof Danish Moin, a noted numismatist specialising in Deccan coinage, recently delivered a lecture ‘Deccan Coinage and Mints’ at the Salar Jung Museum. The event was attended by Prof V Kishan Rao, board member of the Salar Jung Museum; Dr M Veerender, secretary of the Historical Society of Hyderabad; and Joyoti Roy, curator of education at the Salar Jung Museum.
CE caught up with Prof Danish ahead of the lecture. Speaking about the importance of sharing his research on the history of coinage, he says, “We study numismatics because it’s a source of information for history writing. When you write history, you need to have some evidence. Numismatics is one of the sources of evidence you can use.”
Over the course of the 45-minute lecture, Prof Danish traced the distinct coinage traditions, inscriptions and minting techniques practised by the Vijayanagara Empire, the Deccan Sultanates (including the Bahmani, Adil Shahi, Nizam Shahi and Qutb Shahi dynasties), the Mughals and the Asaf Jahi dynasty.
He explained that the Vijayanagara Empire continued the ancient Indian coinage tradition, which dates back to the 6th century BC. Elaborating on the characteristics of these coins, he says, “The coins carried pictorial devices in the form of gods, goddesses, animals, trees, and other images.” Inscriptions, he informed the audience, began appearing on Indian coins around the 3rd century BC.
Coins issued by the Deccan Sultanates, meanwhile, followed Islamic coinage traditions that had evolved from the Delhi Sultanate. “From the 13th century onwards, Indian coinage underwent a major change: pictorial devices were discarded in favour of inscriptions, which made the coins more informative,” Prof Danish explains. The newer coins featured Arabic language and script, marking a significant departure from the earlier pictorial representations.
Discussing the religious and secular influences reflected in coinage, he adds, “If you study the entire medieval Indian coins, right from 12th century to 17th/18th centuries, you broadly divide these coins into two major categories of information: religious information (depiction of gods/goddesses) and secular information (date, mint, and the ruler’s name).” The former, he explains, has been a feature of Indian coinage since ancient times.
The discussion then moved to the changes introduced during the Mughal period. The Mughals, too, primarily issued coins following the Islamic tradition, but the language of their inscriptions gradually shifted from Arabic to Persian. A similar transition could also be observed in the coins issued by the Adil Shahis in the Deccan. “Arabic and, later, Persian became common languages for coinage in India,” he shares.
According to Prof Danish, the Asaf Jahi dynasty initially continued the Mughal coinage tradition but gradually introduced significant changes in both the content and techniques of minting. One of the major development was the introduction of machine-made coins in Hyderabad under the Nizams, marking a shift in minting techniques. The Asaf Jahi mints primarily operated in Hyderabad, Aurangabad and Daulatabad, contributing to the evolution of the region’s coinage.
The lecture also offered insights into the various minting techniques employed over the centuries, including punching, casting, repoussé, die-striking and machine-striking. According to Prof Danish, die-striking was among the most widely used techniques in ancient and medieval India, offering another perspective on the technological evolution of coin production.