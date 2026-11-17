HYDERABAD: Visiting major parks maintained by the GHMC is set to become costlier, with the civic body approving a proposal to double the entry fee for adults and increase charges for children.

Under the revised rates, adults will pay Rs 20 against the existing Rs 10, while the fee for children aged five to 12 will rise from Rs 2 to Rs 5. The GHMC Standing Committee has approved the proposal.

The revised charges will apply to major parks, including Indira Park on Lower Tank Bund Road, Krishna Kanth Park, Jalagam Vengal Rao Park in Banjara Hills, Imlibun Park, Cha Cha Nehru Park at Masab Tank and KLN Yadav Park in Sanathnagar. Tickets are currently issued between 8 am and 7.30 pm.

Officials said the existing rates had remained unchanged since 2017-18 and the revision was aimed at generating funds for park maintenance and bringing uniformity in ticket prices.