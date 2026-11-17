HYDERABAD: A special court for the trial and disposal of rape and POCSO Act cases at Rajendranagar found a 23-year-old security guard guilty of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in Kokapet in August 2024 and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The convict, Ranoj Taye, a native of Assam, was found guilty by Special Judge T Srinivas.

Special public prosecutor B Venkateshwara Reddy said the incident occurred on the evening of August 21, 2024, when the girl was looking for her missing pet parrot.

Taye lured her to the fifth-floor terrace on the pretext of showing her the bird, pulled down her track pants and underwear and attempted to sexually assault her. He also exposed himself and made inappropriate remarks, the prosecutor said.

The girl pushed him away, ran to the second floor and recounted the incident to her mother.

Police examined witnesses, recorded the victim’s statement under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and sent her for a medical examination at Area Hospital, Kondapur. Taye was also subjected to a potency test at Osmania General Hospital.

He was arrested on August 22, 2024. After completing the investigation, police filed a charge sheet. The court convicted him following the trial.