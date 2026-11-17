HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri police on Monday arrested five persons, including a doctor, for allegedly targeting men through Grindr, a social networking and dating app for gay and queer persons, drugging them and stealing their gold ornaments and valuables. The gang is suspected to be involved in 14 theft cases across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri and Visakhapatnam, police said.

The accused were identified as Tejawath Santhosh (25), a private firm employee from Balanagar; Reddygari Dinesh Kumar Reddy (32), a doctor from Balanagar; Mohammed Arif (24), a private firm employee from Moinabad; and Banothu Vidya Sagar (21) and Banothu Karthik (18), both students from Arekodu Thanda in Khammam district. Another accused, Chandu, is absconding.

According to police, the accused contacted potential victims through chats and video calls on Grindr, identified men wearing gold ornaments and gathered details about their drinking habits, addresses and living arrangements.

After gaining their confidence, they allegedly arranged meetings at the victims’ homes, carrying beer bottles. One accused would distract the victim through intimate acts while another mixed an intoxicating substance into the beer. Once the victim became unconscious, the gang allegedly stole gold chains, rings and other valuables.

Uppal and Kushaiguda police arrested the five on Monday three near Uppal Metro station around 10 am and two near AS Rao Nagar. Police recovered 3.61 kg of gold ornaments.

The accused were produced before a court for offences including criminal conspiracy (Section 61), organised crime (Section 111), wrongful confinement (Section 127) and administering a poisonous or stupefying substance to facilitate an offence (Section 123) of the BNS.