HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old BTech student of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) died after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of a hostel building in Kukatpally on Sunday night.

The victim, Vikram Babu, a second-year student from Khammam, was staying in the university hostel. Police said he went from the third floor to the terrace of the fourth floor before jumping.

He was suspected to have taken the extreme step after failing in several subjects in his semester examinations.

Hostel staff rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

KPHB police shifted the body for postmortem and registered a case. Further investigation is under way, they added.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)