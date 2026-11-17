There can be a quiet strength in silence. However, when that silence is not self-imposed but enforced by others, the same strength can turn into confinement and isolation. With her first-ever exhibition, UNSILENCED — A Journey from Silence to Self, held at ICONART Gallery, ophthalmologist and artist Dr Ina Jain explores years of imposed silence, abuse and conflicting societal expectations that perpetuate the puzzling dichotomy of placing a woman on a pedestal while simultaneously imprisoning her sense of self.