There can be a quiet strength in silence. However, when that silence is not self-imposed but enforced by others, the same strength can turn into confinement and isolation. With her first-ever exhibition, UNSILENCED — A Journey from Silence to Self, held at ICONART Gallery, ophthalmologist and artist Dr Ina Jain explores years of imposed silence, abuse and conflicting societal expectations that perpetuate the puzzling dichotomy of placing a woman on a pedestal while simultaneously imprisoning her sense of self.
Drawing inspiration from women, both personally known to her and otherwise, Dr Ina, who moved to Hyderabad from Delhi in 2020, explores what it means to be an individual, the importance of standing up for oneself and, ultimately, achieving self-realisation.
Part of the ‘She Rises’ series, UNSILENCED begins with paintings of Dr Ina’s grandmother and mother. Titled Before We Found Our Voice, the prologue features works brought to life through watercolours and colour pencils, depicting lived realities shaped by quiet strength and resilience.
The prologue is followed by a six-part series comprising Her Many Faces, Sacred Feminine, Oppression, Awakening, Rising,and Beyond Her. Her Many Faces features portraits of women who have inspired Dr Ina, including musician Lata Mangeshkar, former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, Saint Mother Teresa and actor Simi Garewal, among others.
Rendered in charcoal, oil and watercolours, Sacred Feminine explores the sacredness and divinity of the female form. Oppression, meanwhile, delves into enforced silence, the social constructs of ‘a good bride’ and ‘a good wife’, and the paradoxical position of women in a society that places them on a pedestal while subjecting them to mistreatment.
Together, Awakening, Rising and Beyond Her depict a woman coming into her own. Awakening portrays a woman recognising her worth, breaking free from her shackles and stepping into the light. Rising celebrates her innate strength, ferocity and untapped potential, while Beyond Her brings the exhibition to a hopeful close. It offers glimpses into the lives of Dr Ina’s children and granddaughter as they carve out their own futures.
Dr Ina further explores her journey of self-discovery in her new book, titled I Am My Own Rescue. Asked what gave her the courage to put herself out there and embrace vulnerability through her work, she says, “To help women realise that they can be their own rescue, their own strength, and that they don’t need anybody.”