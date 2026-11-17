With Hyderabad emerging as an important market for homegrown fashion label Roza Pret, the city’s appreciation for fine textiles, rich silks and understated opulence continues to influence the brand’s design sensibilities. Drawing inspiration from this aesthetic, the label has unveiled Sirocco Festive 2026, a collection that celebrates the interplay of light, texture and movement. Featuring zari silks, metallic accents and relaxed silhouettes, the festive edit brings together traditional craftsmanship and contemporary wearability. CE speaks to Ayushi Kapoor, co-founder of Roza Pret, about the inspiration behind the collection, the brand’s journey and Hyderabad’s influence on its evolving design language.
“Sirocco started with a very simple thought: What does light actually feel like on fabric? A sirocco is a warm wind that blows in from the desert, picking up a golden haze along the way. That image stayed with us while we were building the collection. We worked extensively with zari silks and metallics to capture that shimmer, but we didn’t want the ensembles to feel stiff or overly dressed up, so the silhouettes remained easy. At the end of the day, Sirocco is about dressing up for evenings that deserve it, without feeling like you’re wearing a costume,” says Ayushi.
The collection features an assortment of kurta sets, tunics, kaftans, farshi ensembles and co-ord sets, offering options for everything from intimate gatherings to elaborate wedding celebrations. “We have used zari silk, satin silk, cotton silk and linen, with each fabric responding differently to light. The zari pieces have that shimmer, satin brings in the drape and movement, while cotton silk and linen keep things light for daytime events,” she explains.
Hyderabad, she says, has played an important role in the brand’s journey, both creatively and commercially. “Creatively, the city’s own relationship with textiles and craft, its history with fine silks, pearls and understated opulence, has quietly shaped how we think about occasion dressing. There is a sensibility here that values richness without excess, which is very much the Roza Pret language. As a market, Hyderabad has also been one of our most loyal. The response from customers here has been a big part of how the brand has grown. It is a city that dresses up with intention, and that is exactly the customer we design for,” Ayushi adds.
Speaking about the evolving landscape of Indian occasion wear, Ayushi believes comfort and versatility will play a defining role in the coming years. “The next few years will be about occasion wear that doesn’t ask you to compromise on comfort. We are also seeing a shift towards versatility, with customers looking for a kurta set that can transition from a daytime function to an evening one with just a change of styling, rather than building a wardrobe around one-time-wear pieces. Craftsmanship is being valued more consciously, too. People want to know the story behind the zari or the weave, not just how it photographs. I think occasion wear will find its place at the intersection of traditional textile craft and real, everyday wearability,” she says.