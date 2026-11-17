With Hyderabad emerging as an important market for homegrown fashion label Roza Pret, the city’s appreciation for fine textiles, rich silks and understated opulence continues to influence the brand’s design sensibilities. Drawing inspiration from this aesthetic, the label has unveiled Sirocco Festive 2026, a collection that celebrates the interplay of light, texture and movement. Featuring zari silks, metallic accents and relaxed silhouettes, the festive edit brings together traditional craftsmanship and contemporary wearability. CE speaks to Ayushi Kapoor, co-founder of Roza Pret, about the inspiration behind the collection, the brand’s journey and Hyderabad’s influence on its evolving design language.

“Sirocco started with a very simple thought: What does light actually feel like on fabric? A sirocco is a warm wind that blows in from the desert, picking up a golden haze along the way. That image stayed with us while we were building the collection. We worked extensively with zari silks and metallics to capture that shimmer, but we didn’t want the ensembles to feel stiff or overly dressed up, so the silhouettes remained easy. At the end of the day, Sirocco is about dressing up for evenings that deserve it, without feeling like you’re wearing a costume,” says Ayushi.