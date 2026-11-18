Imagine finishing a course of antibiotics, only to find that the infection has not subsided. Your doctor prescribes a stronger medicine, followed by another. Yet your recovery remains slow. For a growing number of patients, this is no longer an uncommon experience. That is why this week matters. World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, observed from November 18 to 24, is an opportunity to understand a problem that affects every home, hospital and pharmacy. Many infections that were once easy to treat now require specialist care. Some demand expensive medicines, longer hospital stays and closer monitoring.
Problem lies with germs
Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites develop the ability to survive medicines designed to eliminate them. Dr Safaa Muneer Ahmed, group head of clinical microbiology and hospital infection control at Renova Century Hospitals, wants patients to understand one key point, “It is the bacteria that become resistant to antibiotics, not the human body.” This distinction is important. Resistance develops in the germs, not in the patient. Think of a lock that changes shape: the key stops working even though nobody has altered it. Dr B Venkat Nani Kumar, senior consultant in internal medicine at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, offers a simple explanation, “The medicines we depend on to treat infections gradually stop working.”
Many people expect antibiotics for every fever, cough or sore throat. Dr Venkat says this expectation is misplaced. “They work against bacteria, not viruses, and taking them unnecessarily does not speed up recovery,” he adds. Most common colds are caused by viruses, against which antibiotics are ineffective. Dr Venkat explains that rest, adequate fluids and monitoring are often sufficient. Patients frequently arrive convinced that they need a prescription. However, listening to their symptoms and explaining why antibiotics may not be necessary can sometimes be the better course of action.
Stopping antibiotic treatment earlier than prescribed can cause problems. Dr Venkat warns that doing so without medical advice, “May allow the infection to persist or return.” Taking antibiotics for longer than necessary is equally concerning, as unnecessary exposure can encourage resistance. The duration of treatment should always be guided by a doctor. Dr Safaa offers another practical warning, “Leftover antibiotics should never be reused.” A subsequent infection may require an entirely different treatment. Patients should always consult their doctor before stopping, extending or changing the prescribed dosage.
What hospitals and pharmacies must do
Hospitals have a central role in tackling antimicrobial resistance. Clinicians should prescribe antibiotics only when necessary and review the treatment once test results become available. Microbiologists, meanwhile, help identify the organisms responsible for infections and monitor emerging resistance patterns.
Hospital wards are busy, and the pressure to act quickly is real. However, this makes careful evaluation and regular review of prescriptions even more important. Dr Venkat believes pharmacies must also follow strict standards. “Pharmacies must strictly avoid dispensing antibiotics without valid prescriptions,” he says. Dr Safaa adds that infection-control practices, including hand hygiene, the use of sterile equipment and appropriate patient isolation, are equally important in preventing the spread of resistant infections.
A prescription helps ensure that the right medicine, dosage and duration are chosen for a particular infection. While pharmacists can offer guidance on minor symptoms and appropriate over-the-counter remedies, the decision to prescribe an antibiotic should rest with a qualified doctor. As World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week approaches, make a conscious effort to use antibiotics responsibly. Follow medical advice, keep vaccinations up to date, never share medicines or stockpile leftover prescriptions, and avoid demanding antibiotics for illnesses that do not require them.