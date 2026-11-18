HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) has proposed GIS-based mapping of its door-to-door (D2D) garbage collection and road-sweeping networks to replace the existing deployment-based system with clearly defined geographical jurisdictions, collection routes and measurable workloads for sanitation personnel.

It aims to bring greater accountability in sanitation operations through area-specific responsibilities, workload-based deployment and improved monitoring.

The corporation will engage consultants to create a digital database covering its entire jurisdiction of 612 sq km, urban areas such as Madhapur, Serilingampally, Quthbullapur and Kukatpally.

The mapping will identify the areas assigned to each garbage collection vehicle and sanitation worker, assess workloads and help monitor service delivery. As a planning benchmark, each auto will generally be assigned around 600 to 800 garbage-generating units.

The system would map individual buildings, garbage units, localities and colonies and link them to designated collection routes.