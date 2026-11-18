“The body has seven chakras, each represented by one of the seven colours of the rainbow. The Muladhara Chakra is associated with the colour red, and the drum is connected to this chakra. This is why we place the drum between our legs and play it, as doing so helps heal this sacred part of the body,” Prerana tells CE during a recent Djembe Circle event. Discussing the benefits of the activity, she adds, “Blood pressure (BP) gets regulated, and blood circulation improves. Your mind also feels calm and relaxed.”