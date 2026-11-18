The power of music extends beyond mere entertainment. It can foster inner awareness, self-discovery and collective healing. Offering a holistic wellness experience centred on these themes is Djembe Circle, an interactive drumming group that introduces participants to rhythm, sound and intention through the vibrant beats of the traditional West African instrument, the djembe.
Founded in 2022 by musician and Reiki healer Sai Kumar, who has nearly 18 years of experience, along with his partner and psychologist Prerana Simha, Djembe Circle is rooted in the traditional Indian chakra system. An ancient spiritual framework, the chakra system describes seven principal energy centres, each associated with different aspects of the human experience.
According to Prerana, playing the drums is linked to the Muladhara Chakra, or the root chakra, which forms the foundation of the entire system. She explains that healing this chakra helps align the other six chakras.
“The body has seven chakras, each represented by one of the seven colours of the rainbow. The Muladhara Chakra is associated with the colour red, and the drum is connected to this chakra. This is why we place the drum between our legs and play it, as doing so helps heal this sacred part of the body,” Prerana tells CE during a recent Djembe Circle event. Discussing the benefits of the activity, she adds, “Blood pressure (BP) gets regulated, and blood circulation improves. Your mind also feels calm and relaxed.”
Approximately 100 participants gathered at Urban Mayabazar – Family Bar & Kitchen in LB Nagar for the Djembe Circle session. Seated comfortably, facing Sai Kumar on stage, each participant held a drum, eagerly waiting for the session to begin.
Energising the audience, Sai Kumar led the drumming session with infectious enthusiasm. He introduced a few simple techniques before gradually making the exercise more challenging and engaging. Soon, hands struck the drums in unison, creating rhythmic beats that reverberated across the room.
Following Sai Kumar’s lead, the audience picked up the rhythm rather impressively. Not even the soreness in their hands could dampen their enthusiasm. The experience proved to be as unique and engaging as promised, with participants immersing themselves in the collective rhythm.
Time flies when you are having a good time. The one-hour session came to an end rather swiftly, or so it felt, but the experience stayed with us long after the event. Reinforcing this feeling, Prerana concludes, “The frequency of the drum you played here continues to vibrate in your head for at least the next two to three days. It does not just stay here; you take it back home with you.”