HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police have busted four manufacturing units allegedly producing aluminium sheets and flakes and selling them as genuine edible silver to sweet shops, bakeries and paan outlets across Telangana.

The racket involved passing off cheaper aluminium products as silver waraq, commonly used to decorate sweets such as kaju katli, and as silver flakes used in flavoured paan preparations.

The accused had supplied both genuine silver and counterfeit products to different shops, with the police now looking to identify the establishments that bought the aluminium products.

“They have supplied original silver to shops and fake silver to other shops. During the investigation, exact sweet shops would be found out,” said DCP Task Force Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath.

Explaining the reason for the substitution, the DCP said the price difference between the two metals made aluminium a cheaper alternative. “Fifty grams of silver is nearly Rs 9,000, while 50 grams of aluminium is approximately Rs 100,” he said.