How does it feel to be back in Hyderabad and what songs can the audience expect?

The song list will be prepared based on the audience’s preferences. Perhaps the organisers will collect song requests from people who have booked their tickets and share the list with me. I will do my best to include their choices and make the concert memorable. It always feels wonderful to be back in Hyderabad.



The concert will feature a special session dedicated to Janaki amma’s classics. Can you tell us about the role she has played in your life?

Janaki amma has been like a mother to me. She would even feed me rice with ghee and chutney that she had prepared herself. I have grown up listening to her songs, and she has always showered so much love on fellow singers. I can still feel that warmth and affection whenever I think of her. Losing her has been a tremendous loss for me, much like losing my own mother. Whatever I do in her memory will never feel enough.