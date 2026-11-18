Her voice has the power to touch hearts, her songs evoke emotions, and her melodies bring people together through love. With songs that capture the many shades of love and melodies that make listeners fall in love over and over again, playback singer KS Chithra has earned the title of the ‘Melody Queen’. Having spent 47 years in the music industry, she has dedicated her life to music and continues to enthral audiences with her soulful voice. She is now set to return to Hyderabad with yet another concert, Chithramrutham 3.0, scheduled for November 21 at Nexus Mall Ground, Kukatpally. In an exclusive interaction with CE, the legendary singer opens up about the concert, her musical journey, inspirations and much more.
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How does it feel to be back in Hyderabad and what songs can the audience expect?
The song list will be prepared based on the audience’s preferences. Perhaps the organisers will collect song requests from people who have booked their tickets and share the list with me. I will do my best to include their choices and make the concert memorable. It always feels wonderful to be back in Hyderabad.
The concert will feature a special session dedicated to Janaki amma’s classics. Can you tell us about the role she has played in your life?
Janaki amma has been like a mother to me. She would even feed me rice with ghee and chutney that she had prepared herself. I have grown up listening to her songs, and she has always showered so much love on fellow singers. I can still feel that warmth and affection whenever I think of her. Losing her has been a tremendous loss for me, much like losing my own mother. Whatever I do in her memory will never feel enough.
AI is increasingly making its way into the music industry. What are your thoughts on AI taking over music?
I feel creativity will be affected. These days, I see AI being used even to write lyrics, which makes me wonder what will happen to human creativity. There is a huge difference between music created by a human being and music generated by AI. I still prefer the traditional, manual way of creating music.
You have spent 47 years in the music industry. What changes have you witnessed in the way music is made and recorded?
When I began, all the musicians would sit together, learn the song and rehearse in a hall before moving to different booths to record. That is no longer how things work. Initially, we would record the entire song in one go. Later, the process evolved, and we began recording with tracks and mixing them separately. Even then, we would sing an entire pallavi and charanam at a time. Today, even that has changed, with word-by-word recording becoming common. I still prefer the old-school way of recording, perhaps because I belong to that generation.
You have collaborated with several younger singers. What has that experience been like?
I have learnt a lot from youngsters. They perform without fear, whereas I still get nervous, especially during my first two songs. I have a lot of tension initially, as I want everything to fall into place and be under my control. Once I settle down, I become more comfortable. When I see young singers performing so confidently and without any hesitation, I often wonder how they manage it. They inspire me in their own way, and I genuinely appreciate their confidence and performances.
What is the first thing you do before stepping on stage?
I pray. Almost half an hour before a performance, I spend time praying and remembering the seniors and music directors who have supported me throughout my career. I bow to all of them before stepping onto the stage.
Several legendary singers are no longer with us. Whom do you miss the most?
Of course, Janaki amma and SP Balasubrahmanyam sir. I have sung the maximum number of duets with SPB sir. Whenever I come across shows, videos or reels featuring him, I miss him immensely.
What is one daily motivation that you follow in life?
Always staying positive is my daily motivation. I believe in maintaining a positive outlook towards life.