Between work, family responsibilities and everyday commitments, men’s health can easily slip down the priority list. Every November, Movember brings moustaches into the spotlight, with men growing them to mark the month and spark conversations around men’s health. But beyond the familiar moustache movement, the campaign also draws attention to concerns such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health, encouraging men to take their well-being seriously and seek help without hesitation. Prostate and testicular cancers remain subjects that many men find difficult to discuss, with embarrassment, fear of diagnosis and the absence of noticeable symptoms often delaying medical consultation.
Experts shed light on the warning signs men should watch out for, why timely medical attention matters and how a cancer diagnosis can affect not just physical health but also emotional well-being.
Spotting cancer before it spreads
According to Prof Dr Sanjai Kumar Addla, senior uro-oncologist and robotic surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, shares, “Early prostate cancer often develops without noticeable symptoms. Warning signs may include frequent urination, particularly at night, difficulty starting or stopping urination, weak urine flow, blood in urine or semen, and persistent bone pain in advanced cases.”
While prostate cancer is predominantly diagnosed in older men, particularly those above 60, testicular cancer commonly affects younger men, especially those between 15 and 40 years.
A painless lump or swelling in the testicle, heaviness in the scrotum, changes in testicular size and persistent discomfort are among the warning signs.
Discussing the factors that increase the risk of prostate cancer, Dr Sanjai points to advancing age, family history, inherited genetic mutations such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, and certain lifestyle-related factors. He advises men above 50 to discuss screening with their doctors, while those with a family history should seek medical advice earlier.
He also highlights, “A common misconception is that prostate cancer affects only very elderly men and that testicular cancer is extremely rare. Many also assume that the absence of pain means there is no serious problem.”
Emphasising the importance of early detection, he says, “Early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes and survival, particularly when prostate and testicular cancers are diagnosed before spreading to other organs.” He recommends maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, following a balanced diet, avoiding tobacco and limiting alcohol consumption.
Beyond physical battle
Beyond the physical challenges, the uncertainty surrounding cancer symptoms and diagnosis can take a considerable emotional toll. Dr Vishnu Gade, consultant, psychiatry, KIMS-Arete Hospital, explains, “For some men, the worry begins long before they visit a doctor. They notice a lump, experience pain or find that their urinary habits have changed, and almost immediately begin wondering if it could be cancer. The mind tends to fill in the gaps when there is no clear explanation, and often it goes to the worst possible outcome.”
The concerns can be particularly distressing for younger men, who may worry about their family’s reaction, marriage prospects or ability to have children. Even after diagnosis, questions surrounding treatment, recovery, financial responsibilities and family life can add to the emotional burden.
Dr Vishnu points out that prostate and testicular cancers can also affect how men perceive themselves. Concerns about fertility, erectile difficulties, sexual function and relationships can influence confidence and self-esteem.
“Men are often brought up to associate masculinity with physical strength, sexual ability and being in control. When an illness affects an area closely tied to these ideas, some men may feel that they have lost an important part of their identity,” he says.
Family support also plays an important role in helping men navigate the experience. Rather than offering constant reassurance, families should allow patients to express their fears without feeling judged. “A cancer diagnosis affects more than the patient’s physical health. It can change how he sees himself, how he relates to his family and how he imagines his future. These aspects deserve attention alongside medical treatment,” Dr Vishnu concludes.