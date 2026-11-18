Between work, family responsibilities and everyday commitments, men’s health can easily slip down the priority list. Every November, Movember brings moustaches into the spotlight, with men growing them to mark the month and spark conversations around men’s health. But beyond the familiar moustache movement, the campaign also draws attention to concerns such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health, encouraging men to take their well-being seriously and seek help without hesitation. Prostate and testicular cancers remain subjects that many men find difficult to discuss, with embarrassment, fear of diagnosis and the absence of noticeable symptoms often delaying medical consultation.