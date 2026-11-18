HYDERABAD: As part of its ongoing digitisation and preservation initiative, the Noor Microfilm International Centre (NMIC), Delhi, has handed over digital images of the Hyderabad Government Gazettes covering the period from 1869 to 1956 to the Telangana State Archives and Research Institute.

The handover took place as part of the third phase of the project. The collection includes 3,20,598 pages of Persian, Urdu and English Gazettes, which hold historical, administrative and legal significance.

Ali Akber Niromand, Regional Director, NMIC, handed over the digital data to Dr Zareena Parveen, Director, Telangana State Archives and Research Institute.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zareena Parveen said a total of 5,22,171 pages had been handed over during this phase. Besides the Government Gazettes, the collection includes 40 segments of historically significant archival records.

These include Daftar Diwani, The Revolt of the Asif Jahi Government Documents, Makharej Sarkar Daulatmand Mahalat, Tafseel-e-Jageer, Diplomatic Correspondence, Report on the State and Progress of Education in the Central Provinces and Berar, History of the Qutb Shahi Dynasty, Taskare Bab-e-Hukumat and Glimpses of the Nizam’s Dominions.