HYDERABAD: As part of its ongoing digitisation and preservation initiative, the Noor Microfilm International Centre (NMIC), Delhi, has handed over digital images of the Hyderabad Government Gazettes covering the period from 1869 to 1956 to the Telangana State Archives and Research Institute.
The handover took place as part of the third phase of the project. The collection includes 3,20,598 pages of Persian, Urdu and English Gazettes, which hold historical, administrative and legal significance.
Ali Akber Niromand, Regional Director, NMIC, handed over the digital data to Dr Zareena Parveen, Director, Telangana State Archives and Research Institute.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zareena Parveen said a total of 5,22,171 pages had been handed over during this phase. Besides the Government Gazettes, the collection includes 40 segments of historically significant archival records.
These include Daftar Diwani, The Revolt of the Asif Jahi Government Documents, Makharej Sarkar Daulatmand Mahalat, Tafseel-e-Jageer, Diplomatic Correspondence, Report on the State and Progress of Education in the Central Provinces and Berar, History of the Qutb Shahi Dynasty, Taskare Bab-e-Hukumat and Glimpses of the Nizam’s Dominions.
The collection also includes records relating to major irrigation and infrastructure projects, including the construction of Osmansagar, effects of deforestation and denudation on irrigation projects, Himayatsagar, construction of a new reservoir on the Esa River, lotus growth in Hussainsagar tank and moderation of the Musa River.
These documents offer insights into the development of water resources, irrigation systems and public infrastructure during the Nizam’s period. The digitisation initiative will help preserve Telangana’s archival heritage and make historical records more accessible to researchers, scholars and future generations.
Dr Zareena Parveen appreciated the contributions of Dr Mahdi Khajeh Piri, Director, NMIC, and Dr Shahab Khajeh Piri for their efforts in preserving rare manuscripts and archival materials across India.
Niromand said the digital images had been prepared to international quality standards. He also highlighted NMIC’s specialised paper conservation techniques, including the use of a blend of herbal ingredients, which the centre says can protect archival documents for up to 100 years.
MA Raqeeb, Assistant Director, Telangana State Archives and Research Institute, said around 11 lakh digital images had been handed over to the State Archives in three phases. The remaining six lakh images are expected to be handed over in the fourth and final phase during the first week of December.