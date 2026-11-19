HYDERABAD: TG-SAFE has suspended the FSSAI licences of four eateries and ordered them to stop operations over serious hygiene violations during inspections across the CURE region on Wednesday. Two other establishments were shut for operating without licences.

Five teams inspected 10 establishments following consumer complaints, seized around 300 kg of food articles and collected eight samples.

The establishments facing licence suspension are Alpha Hotel & Stores and Lodge in Secunderabad, Pandem Kodi Restaurant in Vengalrao Nagar, Laham House in Jubilee Hills and Spice Kitchen Restaurant in Gowlidoddy. Officials found cockroaches, flies, bird droppings, clogged drains, stagnant water, unclean utensils and improper food storage, among other violations.

New Blue Star Restaurant in Kukatpally and Srinivasa Boys Hostel in Punjagutta were shut for operating without licences in unhygienic conditions.

Show-cause notices will be issued to five establishments, while Tatva Restaurant in Secunderabad will receive an improvement notice and face re-inspection.

TG-SAFE said the four eateries would be delisted from Swiggy and Zomato.