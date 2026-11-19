“Many participants were new to cosplay, so I wanted to give them a basic understanding of wigs and how they can use them. My advice is to dress up for yourself and not for someone else’s approval. There will always be people who may not like your costume, but what matters is that you feel comfortable and happy with your look. Whether you choose to wear a wig or experiment with your own hair is entirely up to you,” she says, adding that India’s cosplay scene is steadily evolving, with growing participation and support for such events.