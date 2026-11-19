Bringing creativity, craftsmanship and a touch of pop-culture magic to Hyderabad, Comic Con India hosted a special Cosplay Masterclass at Kissa Coffee House, Jubilee Hills. The session brought together local fans and aspiring cosplayers, offering them an opportunity to explore the art of transforming themselves into their favourite fictional characters through costumes, wigs, props and accessories.
The afternoon featured Arindam Paul, grand champion of the Indian Championship of Cosplay (ICC) 2026; Esha Singh, an accomplished cosplayer with expertise in fantasy costume creation and needlework; and Hyderabad-based Bharat Kumar, who has spent close to a decade honing his skills in foam armour and prop-making. Drawing from their individual journeys, the artists introduced participants to the creativity, technical skills and attention to detail that go into bringing a character to life.
Bharat Kumar, who has been an active member of Hyderabad’s cosplay community, spoke about the importance of sharing knowledge and helping newcomers find their footing. “We collaborate with Comic Con every year to conduct these masterclasses and share what we have learnt about cosplay. Having been part of the community for several years, I always try to help people who are interested in exploring this space. I introduced participants to what cosplay is, how they can get started, make props and gradually develop their skills. We also spoke about starting with simple costumes and choosing characters they can relate to,” he shares.
Esha Singh, who experiments with wigs, hair styling and fantasy-inspired looks, focused on helping participants understand how hair can become an important part of a character’s transformation.
She introduced them to different types of wigs and ways to incorporate them into their costumes, while also discussing alternatives such as colourful hair sprays for those who prefer styling their natural hair.
“Many participants were new to cosplay, so I wanted to give them a basic understanding of wigs and how they can use them. My advice is to dress up for yourself and not for someone else’s approval. There will always be people who may not like your costume, but what matters is that you feel comfortable and happy with your look. Whether you choose to wear a wig or experiment with your own hair is entirely up to you,” she says, adding that India’s cosplay scene is steadily evolving, with growing participation and support for such events.
With the cosplay community expanding and more enthusiasts finding the confidence to experiment with their creativity, the masterclass set the tone for the upcoming Hyderabad Comic Con to be held in December.