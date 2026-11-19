Every design, be it small butis, floral patterns and intricate designs, in the kadwa technique is individually made. “The weft yarns are intricately interwoven in a secure manner. As a result, there is no loose thread on the back surface of the saree as in other methods. This gives a very clean look on both sides of the saree, and makes the motifs quite prominent on the fabric. The fabric does not require an extra trimming process at the end. In this manner, this technique is highly detailed and unique,” he explains.