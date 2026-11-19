As Hyderabad slips into its season of grand weddings and festive soirées, fashion takes on a life of its own — where heritage weaves, statement jewellery and modern couture come together in a celebration of personal style. Few designers understand this interplay of glamour, craftsmanship and Indian tradition quite like Manish Malhotra. With a deep appreciation for the city’s rich cultural heritage and its distinctive sartorial sensibilities, the couturier shares his Hyderabad memories, thoughts on the evolving language of festive dressing and his association with Telugu cinema.
“I love Hyderabad’s incredible sense of history, its architecture, food and, of course, its appreciation for beautiful clothes and jewellery. There is such a wonderful culture of celebration here. I have always enjoyed the warmth with which people welcome me, and I love how deeply they value craftsmanship and tradition,” he says.
He particularly admires the city’s distinctive aesthetic when it comes to jewellery, textiles and occasion dressing, from heritage fabrics to chikankari. His connection with Telugu cinema is another aspect of his association with the region. Having already worked on a couple of films in Tollywood including Manmadhudu and Govinda Govinda, Manish expresses, “I have always admired the scale, creativity and storytelling of Telugu cinema. Having spent so many years working in films, I know how exciting it is to collaborate with directors and actors who have a strong visual imagination.”
As festive fashion becomes increasingly experimental, Manish is excited about how Indian consumers are finding individual ways to interpret traditional dressing. From contemporary blouse designs and unconventional saree drapes to men embracing colour, embroidery and jewellery, festive fashion is moving beyond established rules. However, he believes this evolution is strengthening rather than diluting the country’s craft traditions. “People are much more comfortable interpreting traditions in their own way. What I particularly love is that this experimentation isn’t happening at the expense of Indian craftsmanship. People still value our textiles, embroideries and traditional techniques, but they want to experience them in a more contemporary way. Our traditions are strong enough to evolve, and dressing up should always be something you enjoy,” he observes.
Cinema: Foundation of his creative journey
For Manish, fashion has always been about more than creating beautiful clothes. It is about storytelling, celebrating individuality and preserving the craftsmanship that goes into making every creation special. From dressing some of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars to building a fashion house that spans couture, menswear, Luxe Prêt, jewellery and lifestyle, his journey has been defined by an ability to evolve with changing times.
Looking back at the different phases of his career, the designer believes each has played an important role in shaping the creative person he is today. “Cinema gave me my foundation. It taught me to observe people, understand personalities and think about clothes as a form of storytelling. It also taught me to work with tremendous discipline, often under very demanding circumstances. Building my own label was another defining chapter because I had to translate that creative instinct into a design language that was entirely my own,” he shares.
His association with cinema continues to influence the way he approaches design, even beyond clothing. For Manish, every creation needs a story and an emotional connect. “When you design for a character, you aren’t simply choosing beautiful clothes. You are thinking about who that person is, where they come from, how they move and what you want the audience to feel. That way of thinking has stayed with me. Whether I am designing a garment, a piece of jewellery or a lifestyle object, I want there to be a story and an emotion behind it,” he explains.
Redefining meaning of luxury
Over the years, his understanding of luxury has also evolved. While grandeur, elaborate embroidery and beautiful fabrics remain integral to his aesthetic, he increasingly finds meaning in the details that often go unnoticed. Working closely with artisans and craftspeople has given him a deeper appreciation of the time, patience and skill involved in creating something exceptional. “Today, I think of luxury as a combination of creativity, craftsmanship, quality and emotion. It is not simply about how something looks, but how it makes you feel and the value it continues to hold over time. True luxury cannot be rushed. There is an extraordinary amount of patience and skill behind something that may appear effortless,” he says.
Despite being widely associated with glamour and elaborate creations, Manish’s creative process involves as much restraint as it does embellishment. He believes that knowing what to leave out is just as important as knowing what to add. “I think people would be surprised by how much of my process is about editing. Because my work is associated with glamour, there is perhaps an assumption that I am always looking to add more. But I spend just as much time deciding what to take away. I love grandeur, but I also believe that knowing when to stop is an important part of creativity,” he says.
With several projects and new creative directions taking shape, couture continues to remain at the heart of his work. “There is a lot happening and I am enjoying this phase of exploring different creative directions. Couture will always be at the heart of what I do, but I am equally excited about the evolution of Luxe Prêt, menswear, jewellery and the opportunities to take our design language into new categories,” concludes Manish.