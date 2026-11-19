As festive fashion becomes increasingly experimental, Manish is excited about how Indian consumers are finding individual ways to interpret traditional dressing. From contemporary blouse designs and unconventional saree drapes to men embracing colour, embroidery and jewellery, festive fashion is moving beyond established rules. However, he believes this evolution is strengthening rather than diluting the country’s craft traditions. “People are much more comfortable interpreting traditions in their own way. What I particularly love is that this experimentation isn’t happening at the expense of Indian craftsmanship. People still value our textiles, embroideries and traditional techniques, but they want to experience them in a more contemporary way. Our traditions are strong enough to evolve, and dressing up should always be something you enjoy,” he observes.

Cinema: Foundation of his creative journey

For Manish, fashion has always been about more than creating beautiful clothes. It is about storytelling, celebrating individuality and preserving the craftsmanship that goes into making every creation special. From dressing some of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars to building a fashion house that spans couture, menswear, Luxe Prêt, jewellery and lifestyle, his journey has been defined by an ability to evolve with changing times.

Looking back at the different phases of his career, the designer believes each has played an important role in shaping the creative person he is today. “Cinema gave me my foundation. It taught me to observe people, understand personalities and think about clothes as a form of storytelling. It also taught me to work with tremendous discipline, often under very demanding circumstances. Building my own label was another defining chapter because I had to translate that creative instinct into a design language that was entirely my own,” he shares.

His association with cinema continues to influence the way he approaches design, even beyond clothing. For Manish, every creation needs a story and an emotional connect. “When you design for a character, you aren’t simply choosing beautiful clothes. You are thinking about who that person is, where they come from, how they move and what you want the audience to feel. That way of thinking has stayed with me. Whether I am designing a garment, a piece of jewellery or a lifestyle object, I want there to be a story and an emotion behind it,” he explains.