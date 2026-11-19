Excerpts

What inspired the founding of Yakshanexus?

For more than four years, I worked as a security analyst and penetration tester, auditing and securing both government and private-sector domains. The work was almost entirely manual, and that was its biggest limitation: a human tester can focus on only one target at a time and can find only what their knowledge and tools allow.

Meanwhile, threats continue to grow, with attackers increasingly using AI to move faster and operate at a scale no individual can match. I realised that defenders needed a system capable of thinking, reasoning, acting, exploiting and validating at machine speed while retaining the judgement of a senior tester. Bridging that gap between human-speed defence and machine-speed, AI-armed attacks is why Yakshanexus exists.