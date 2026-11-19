From the symmetry of old palaces to the intricate details of Indo-Islamic architecture, Hyderabad carries an aesthetic shaped by centuries of cultural exchange. It is this shared heritage that resonates with designer Adil Ahmad, whose idea of modern Mughal design lies in bringing together India’s artistic traditions and contemporary sensibilities. Through the Palace Collection, he revisits the country’s architectural and decorative vocabulary, translating its influences into furniture and artistic elements that retain their cultural roots without being confined to the idea of ethnic design. The Palace Collection, which now has its pieces at The Colosseum in Jubilee Hills, reflects this effort to bring the richness of Indian art and craft into a contemporary milieu. In a conversation with CE, he discusses the influences behind his design language, the importance of traditional craftsmanship and what old buildings can teach modern-day designers.