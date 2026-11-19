From the symmetry of old palaces to the intricate details of Indo-Islamic architecture, Hyderabad carries an aesthetic shaped by centuries of cultural exchange. It is this shared heritage that resonates with designer Adil Ahmad, whose idea of modern Mughal design lies in bringing together India’s artistic traditions and contemporary sensibilities. Through the Palace Collection, he revisits the country’s architectural and decorative vocabulary, translating its influences into furniture and artistic elements that retain their cultural roots without being confined to the idea of ethnic design. The Palace Collection, which now has its pieces at The Colosseum in Jubilee Hills, reflects this effort to bring the richness of Indian art and craft into a contemporary milieu. In a conversation with CE, he discusses the influences behind his design language, the importance of traditional craftsmanship and what old buildings can teach modern-day designers.
For him, Hyderabad’s architectural vocabulary is particularly compelling because of the cultural influences that have shaped it over centuries. “Hyderabad has a syncretic culture, much like Lucknow or Awadh. It was never confined to a single identity, Islamic or Hindu, but shaped by the blending of both. That Oriental inclination is what I find most compelling, and it is this Oriental-Indian, Indo-continental sensibility that the work sets out to capture,” he says.
This coming together of influences also informs the modern Mughal vocabulary that defines his work. For Adil, the intention is to move beyond the conventional understanding of Indian design as something exclusively ethnic or traditional. Instead, he wants to present its craftsmanship through a contemporary visual language. “I wanted to showcase the best of Indian craftsmanship in a crisp, coherent, contemporary idiom. Until now, everyone takes Indian or Indian style as ethnic. So, it is not ethnic or crafty; it is crisp, contemporary, 21st-century design. That is what we have tried to showcase in our pieces here,” he explains.
Translating India’s architectural and decorative heritage into contemporary interiors, however, calls for a considered approach. Rather than directly reproducing traditional elements in furniture, Adil looks at ways of incorporating artistic influences through different elements of a space. “The Indian landscape is specifically showcased through murals. While it is difficult to integrate this landscape directly into furniture like a sofa, the best of Indian arts and crafts are highlighted throughout the artistic elements of the pieces,” he says.
An important part of this design philosophy comes from his understanding of older buildings and the attention they paid to spatial composition. For Adil, their appeal lies not merely in their age or ornamentation but in the thought that went into their construction. “Old buildings teach the importance of symmetry, balance, perspective and the beauty found in an enfilade of rooms. In the past, attention to detail was significantly greater, whereas contemporary interiors often lack this focus and are put together ‘higgledy-piggledy’,” he observes.
This emphasis on balance is also central to the way he approaches texture and pattern. Rather than beginning with decorative elements, Adil first considers the physical arrangement of a space. “They serve as the cornerstone of the design. The initial step is always to create a symmetrical space, which sometimes requires utilising dummy pillars or doorways to achieve balance. Once the physical space is balanced, everything else falls into place naturally,” he says.
The decision to bring the Palace Collection to Hyderabad was also influenced by the city’s cultural legacy. “The central concept behind the Palace Collection is basically to showcase the best of Indian art and craft in a contemporary milieu, wherever we go. But Hyderabad, especially, because we know it has been a hub of culture, so we thought, why not start with Hyderabad? The Colosseum was a great platform to launch from,” concludes Adil.