HYDERABAD: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG RERA) has passed orders in 17 cases, directing developers to refund buyers, register plots, complete pending amenities and provide promised parking spaces. It also imposed penalties for violations of the RERA Act.

TG RERA upheld the claims of 38 members of the Elite BHEL Employees Housing Society for registration of plots allotted in the Magnus Elite Homes project. Rejecting the promoter’s argument that their claims were time-barred after December 31, 2022, it directed buyers to clear dues within 30 days and the promoter to execute sale deeds within 15 days of payment, after clearing encumbrances.

Sand Stone Infra was directed to refund Rs 47 lakh with 10.85% annual interest to a buyer in Jaswitha Estates, Shankarpally. Googee Properties must return Rs 18.8 lakh with applicable interest for Googee Satellite Township, Nomula, while BVR Infra Developers was ordered to refund Rs 6.1 lakh with interest for failing to register a plot in SV Electronic City-3. Ashritha Group and Nest Infra Developers must refund Rs 9 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively, to buyers in Signature Towers, Thumkunta, and Rayan Enclave, Bibinagar.

Sudheesha Constructions was ordered to refund Rs 10 lakh with 10.85% interest and pay a penalty of Rs 8.24 lakh. Alleged unauthorised construction of a sixth floor was referred to Manikonda Municipality.