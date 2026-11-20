HYDERABAD: Rising water costs are adding around Rs 10 per sq ft to construction expenses in Hyderabad, with builders increasingly depending on private tankers that charge nearly three times as much as borewell water, developers said, warning that prolonged shortages could delay some residential projects by up to six months.

Builders are paying around Rs 3,000 for a private tanker against approximately Rs 1,000 for borewell water. The additional expenditure is affecting costs for concrete curing, mixing construction materials and meeting workers’ daily requirements.

The pressure follows the state government’s restrictions, effective November 1, on drilling new borewells for construction and other non-drinking purposes. Existing borewells can be deepened only to meet drinking water requirements. The measures aim to conserve groundwater amid concerns over an anticipated shortage and El Nino conditions.

The impact is particularly severe in Hyderabad’s western corridor, including Miyapur, Kukatpally, Gachibowli and Hitec City. Developers fear projects scheduled for handover by mid-2027 could be pushed to the end of that year or even 2028 if the shortage persists.

“A standalone building of five to seven floors could spend Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 a month on private tankers, with at least one tanker required on alternate days,” Telangana Builders Federation president Prabhakar Rao told TNIE. Even smaller residential projects were struggling with the rising expenditure, he said.

Projects with more than 500 housing units could require 10-15 tankers daily. Around 350-400 ongoing residential projects in Hyderabad are reportedly facing the impact of the shortage.

The government is encouraging developers to use treated wastewater for non-potable purposes. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is promoting its Green Tanker initiative, supplying treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) for concrete curing, landscaping and gardening.