HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a Fast Track Special Court in Rajendranagar on Thursday for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2021. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 and directed that Rs 5 lakh be paid as compensation to the victim.

The convict, Sujith Rajbhar alias Sudeer, a mason from Upperpally in Rajendranagar, was found guilty under Sections 366 and 376(2)(n) of the IPC (Section 87 BNS and Section 64(2)(m) BNS) and Section 3 read with Section 4 of the POCSO Act.

According to police, Sudeer came in contact with the girl and gave her his mobile phone number to communicate with him. On September 23, 2021, when she went alone near some bushes in the locality, he approached and sexually assaulted her.

The girl’s mother lodged a complaint at Rajendranagar police station the same day. Police arrested Sudeer on September 28, 2021, and filed a charge sheet on February 10, 2022, after completing the investigation and collecting evidence.