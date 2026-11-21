Once we exclude Paradise, the black sheep of the biryani family, we love all the other popular biryanis like a mother loves her children. We may have a favourite, but we care for all of them equally. Yet we still argue and make listicles and reels about which is the best biryani in Hyderabad.
Why? I think I know.
Whenever a visitor comes from another city, we have to make sure they get the best biryani. They must go back without complaints. Because if the biryani is bad, you don’t just lose aura points; the city loses its rank and GDP. It’s literally an izzat ka sawaal.
I thought this responsibility applied only to people without a blue tick, like you and me. Apparently, it applies to anyone with a Hyderabad postal address. And it extends to Indian cricketers too.
Let’s start with Sachin Tendulkar.
Sachin loved Paradise biryani. We have seen his picture at paradise. MRF must have paid him millions for an endorsement. Paradise got the same endorsement for ₹250, probably what Sachin himself paid for the biryani. Best endorsement deal in sporting history!
There are even reports of him flying down to Hyderabad, eating biryani, taking a parcel and returning to Mumbai. This must have been his routine until Paradise biryani became inferno biryani.
So Sachin found himself a biryani guy. It was none other than VVS Laxman.
Yes, the man who scored 281, played one of the greatest innings in Indian Test cricket and helped India pull off one of its greatest victories. But if you ask Sachin, VVS could also stand for Very Very Special Biryani.
It was Laxman’s responsibility to ensure there was biryani for Sachin and the team whenever they played in Hyderabad.
Then Laxman retired, and Pragyan Ojha was around. So the responsibility passed on to him.
Pragyan had a short international career, but it could have been shorter if he hadn’t been from Hyderabad and had access to biryani. Whenever the team was in Hyderabad, he was probably less worried about his bowling spell and more worried about the biryani smell.
I’m sure if that day someone asked Sachin who was better, Shane Warne or Pragyan, he would have said Pragyan.
Then came Ambati Rayudu, who played for Chennai Super Kings. His job was to get biryani for CSK, and he dutifully did so.
While CSK were staying at the Kakatiya Hotel, Ambati apparently arranged home-cooked biryani for Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the team. But Kakatiya reportedly refused outside food. So Dhoni and CSK moved to Taj Krishna.
Taj Krishna eventually shut down, but at least it let Thala have his biryani.
The next day, CSK lost to KKR. But they didn’t lose the biryani.
Dhoni never loses his cool. But if the biryani is getting cold, Thala gets hot.
The latest Hyderabadi biryani ambassador is Mohammed Siraj.
He made sure King Kohli, a man so strict about his diet he probably doesn’t consume even half a calorie extra, got some extra biryani at his house.
But Siraj took this responsibility further. He probably realised that with more IPL teams and players, feeding everyone at home would become difficult.
So he opened his own restaurant, making sure no visiting cricketer ever goes hungry.
Which makes me wonder: whenever Rahul Gandhi comes to Hyderabad, is Revanth Reddy more involved in preparing biryani than preparing the welcome speech?
So, if you’ve recently moved to Hyderabad and are planning to settle down, find your favourite biryani place. Because the city’s pride depends on you.
Sandesh
@msgfromsandesh
(This comedian is here to tell funny stories about Hyderabad)
(The writer’s views are his own)