So Sachin found himself a biryani guy. It was none other than VVS Laxman.

Yes, the man who scored 281, played one of the greatest innings in Indian Test cricket and helped India pull off one of its greatest victories. But if you ask Sachin, VVS could also stand for Very Very Special Biryani.

It was Laxman’s responsibility to ensure there was biryani for Sachin and the team whenever they played in Hyderabad.

Then Laxman retired, and Pragyan Ojha was around. So the responsibility passed on to him.