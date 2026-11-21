For Noriyuki, preserving the emotional essence of the original story is central to adapting manga for the screen. The audience must connect with the feelings that drive the characters. “Conveying the emotions from the manga is very important. I’m always thinking about the emotions and how to communicate them to the audience. Viewers need to feel what the characters feel, even when the medium changes,” he says. This emphasis on emotional depth also shapes his understanding of what makes a character memorable. Whether an ally or an antagonist, every character must have a distinct philosophy and identity. “When we adapt characters from manga into animation, we don’t change who they are. Whether it’s an enemy or an ally, every character has their own philosophy. A villain cannot be understood unless we show who he really is. We have to make the character compelling, so audiences remember him as a formidable opponent rather than just an obstacle in the hero’s way,” he explains.