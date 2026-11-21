The worlds of Soul Society, the Spirit World and the Hidden Village came alive in Narsingi as Anime India made its Hyderabad debut at The Address Convention Centre. Among the guests drawing the biggest crowds was Noriyuki Abe, the director behind Bleach, Yu Yu Hakusho and Black Butler. Over two days, he met fans, participated in fireside chats and witnessed the city’s growing enthusiasm for anime.
Noriyuki’s journey into animation was far from conventional. Born in Kyoto in 1961, he initially studied architecture and aspired to become a designer. “While I was studying architecture, I wanted to become a director and be part of the media in some way. There were many ways to enter the film or television industry, and animation was one of them. I liked animation and thought it could exist on paper. I wasn’t confident in my physical strength for the demands of live-action filming, so I chose animation over architecture,” he recalls.
That decision led him to Studio Pierrot, where he built an impressive career. He worked as a director and storyboard artist on Yu Yu Hakusho, which won the Animage Anime Grand Prix in 1993 and 1994. He subsequently directed Ninku, Flame of Recca and Bleach, which ran for more than 360 episodes between 2004 and 2012.
Asked about the challenges of directing a long-running series, Noriyuki offers a pragmatic perspective, “I’m not making a work of art. As an entertainer, I have to deliver my work to the audience, and I’m not saying I’m always right. I’m constantly thinking about that. As a director, I also have to organise my work so that the story, the team and the schedule all move forward together.”
For Noriyuki, preserving the emotional essence of the original story is central to adapting manga for the screen. The audience must connect with the feelings that drive the characters. “Conveying the emotions from the manga is very important. I’m always thinking about the emotions and how to communicate them to the audience. Viewers need to feel what the characters feel, even when the medium changes,” he says. This emphasis on emotional depth also shapes his understanding of what makes a character memorable. Whether an ally or an antagonist, every character must have a distinct philosophy and identity. “When we adapt characters from manga into animation, we don’t change who they are. Whether it’s an enemy or an ally, every character has their own philosophy. A villain cannot be understood unless we show who he really is. We have to make the character compelling, so audiences remember him as a formidable opponent rather than just an obstacle in the hero’s way,” he explains.
He is equally amazed by the global popularity of Japanese anime, “We never thought it would become so popular across the world. The scale of its reach still surprises us. Each character has a story, and I think that is the secret. Animation communicates a story directly, which is why it crosses borders so easily. We are grateful for it.”
With anime steadily finding a wider audience in India, Noriyuki is keen to encourage aspiring artists and animators to explore opportunities in the industry. He believes talent knows no geographical boundaries. “Japanese anime is very popular in India, and its popularity is growing. I want Indians who aspire to work in Japan’s animation industry to be confident. Push yourselves through hard work. Foreigners working in Japan have great talent. You have talent too, and that is what the industry needs,” he concludes.