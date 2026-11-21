Adding to the spread were an assortment of finger sandwiches, plum cake slices, cheese with breadsticks and fresh fruits. The drinks menu featured refreshing coconut and berry mocktails, along with red wine, making for a delightful accompaniment to the evening’s festivities. The poolside setting added to the charm, as guests mingled, exchanged pleasantries and paused for photographs against the picturesque backdrop. After indulging in the culinary spread, it was time for the highlight of the evening — the cake-mixing ceremony. Guests gathered around to mix an assortment of dried fruits, including berries, nuts and tutti frutti, with wine, whisky and other spirits, along with a blend of aromatic spices. The activity brought everyone together, with guests enthusiastically tossing and blending the ingredients while sharing festive wishes and cheerful conversations.