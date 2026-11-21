The spirit of the festive season came alive at Taj Vivanta as they hosted its annual cake-mixing ceremony ‘Blend the Season’. The setting was nothing short of enchanting, with a gentle evening breeze bringing a hint of winter chill and the warm hues of the setting sun lending a pleasant glow to the surroundings. Guests arrived dressed for the occasion, exchanging warm greetings, hugs and laughter as they gathered to celebrate the season.
Ahead of the cake-mixing ceremony, the poolside was transformed into a lively space with an array of live food counters serving both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies. The spread featured Prawn Tawa Fry, Chicken Skewers, Fish Fry and Seekh Kebab, while vegetarians could relish Paneer Tikka, Grilled Pineapple, Vegetable Kebab and more.
Adding to the spread were an assortment of finger sandwiches, plum cake slices, cheese with breadsticks and fresh fruits. The drinks menu featured refreshing coconut and berry mocktails, along with red wine, making for a delightful accompaniment to the evening’s festivities. The poolside setting added to the charm, as guests mingled, exchanged pleasantries and paused for photographs against the picturesque backdrop. After indulging in the culinary spread, it was time for the highlight of the evening — the cake-mixing ceremony. Guests gathered around to mix an assortment of dried fruits, including berries, nuts and tutti frutti, with wine, whisky and other spirits, along with a blend of aromatic spices. The activity brought everyone together, with guests enthusiastically tossing and blending the ingredients while sharing festive wishes and cheerful conversations.
The collective excitement and laughter made the ceremony a memorable experience, capturing the warmth and togetherness that define the season. As the celebrations drew to a close, guests were presented with cakes to take home, carrying a little of the festive spirit with them.