The thoughtfully curated menu features an assortment of appetisers, mains and desserts, including Involtini di Zucchine, Arancini al Tartufo, Tart Caprese, Involtini di Melanzane, Pollo Caprese, Agnello Brasato al Vino Rosso, Gnocchi alla Sorrentina, Gnocchi di Zucca, Rigatoni con Crema di Peperoni, Risotto alla Pescatore, Amalfi Lemon Tiramisu and Espresso Panna Cotta with Salted Caramel.

Among the appetisers, we begin with the Involtini di Zucchine, delicate zucchini rolls filled with ricotta and mint, accompanied by sun-dried tomatoes. Soft and flavourful, the starter sets the tone for the courses that follow.