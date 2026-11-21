In Italian culture, food and family bonds are deeply intertwined. Food is at the heart of everyday life, bringing people together and creating lasting connections. “It is the religion, both food and family. It’s a lot like our Indian culture,” says chef, food writer and award-winning cookbook author Natasha Celmi, who is known for creating dishes that celebrate the connections between cultures through food.
Having immersed herself in Italy’s rich culinary heritage, Bengaluru-based chef Natasha brings her grounded approach to Italian coastal flavours through an exclusive chef pop-up, Amalfi Amore. Being hosted until November 22 at Toscano, the Italian restaurant in Gachibowli, the pop-up celebrates seasonal ingredients and the beauty of uncompromising simplicity. Asked what inspires her as a chef, Natasha says, “The joy and satisfaction of feeding others is my personal reward.” Speaking about her love for Italian cuisine, she adds, “I became a chef, thanks to Italian food. I find it simple, healthy and very pleasing to the palate.”
The thoughtfully curated menu features an assortment of appetisers, mains and desserts, including Involtini di Zucchine, Arancini al Tartufo, Tart Caprese, Involtini di Melanzane, Pollo Caprese, Agnello Brasato al Vino Rosso, Gnocchi alla Sorrentina, Gnocchi di Zucca, Rigatoni con Crema di Peperoni, Risotto alla Pescatore, Amalfi Lemon Tiramisu and Espresso Panna Cotta with Salted Caramel.
Among the appetisers, we begin with the Involtini di Zucchine, delicate zucchini rolls filled with ricotta and mint, accompanied by sun-dried tomatoes. Soft and flavourful, the starter sets the tone for the courses that follow.
For the mains, we sample the Involtini di Melanzane, Gnocchi alla Sorrentina and Rigatoni con Crema di Peperoni. The Involtini di Melanzane features ricotta and spinach-stuffed aubergine rolls baked in fresh tomato sauce. The Gnocchi alla Sorrentina brings together handmade potato gnocchi with fresh tomato sauce, parmesan and basil, while the Rigatoni con Crema di Peperoni pairs rigatoni pasta with roasted red pepper sauce and goat’s cheese. Each dish showcases the versatility of Italian ingredients while offering a contemporary take on classic favourites.
For meat lovers, the Agnello Brasato al Vino Rosso, slow-braised lamb served over creamy polenta, is a tempting choice. Other options include the Pollo Caprese, featuring grilled chicken, and Risotto alla Pescatore, a classic seafood preparation inspired by the Amalfi Coast. Together, these dishes offer a taste of Italy’s diverse coastal culinary traditions.