HYDERABAD: In a move to promote medical tourism, the state government is planning to establish dedicated international medical tourism wards in four government hospitals in Hyderabad, including NIMS and three TIMS facilities.

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha announced the initiative at a meeting of the Global Summit Healthcare Executive Council at the Secretariat on Friday. The proposed facilities will come up at Sanathnagar, Alwal and Kothapet TIMS facilities and NIMS. The move marks an effort to extend Hyderabad’s medical tourism potential beyond private corporate hospitals by bringing government healthcare institutions into the international healthcare network.

The minister said the government’s objective was to transform Telangana into a global model in healthcare and develop Hyderabad as an international medical tourism hub.

Another significant development at the meeting was the offer by private sector doctors to provide free specialised training to newly recruited government doctors. KIMS-Sunshine Managing Director Dr Guruva Reddy and other medical professionals offered to train government doctors in joint replacement, neurosurgery and cardiothoracic surgery. They also expressed willingness to serve as honorary professors in government medical colleges.