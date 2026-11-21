A pen is often valued for the words it carries, but at PLP Handmade Pens in Hyderabad, its beauty lies just as much in the hands that craft it. Each pen undergoes nearly 36 operations, from shaping ebonite to assembling its components. After more than five decades of working with ebonite, master artisan Poona Laxmi Pathi, along with his son, Poona Satish Kumar, has introduced acrylic to their collection. At their Miyapur workshop, the father-son duo is keeping a generations-old craft alive, creating writing instruments they hope will be treasured and passed down.
Long before he became a master artisan, Laxmi Pathi was a young boy spending his afternoons learning to make pen components at a small workshop. “My grandmother took me to a small workshop and left me there so that I could learn the work. I would spend around two to three hours learning, and they would pay me Rs 2 a day. I was very young and did not even know how to eat properly on my own. But I continued going there. Within a year, I had learnt most of the work,” he recalls.
Those early lessons soon progressed to operating lathe machines and learning the art of threading. Barely 12 or 13, he began taking on more responsibilities. In 1972, he entered into a partnership and set up a small unit behind the Sangeet Theatre area. Two years later, he established his own factory.
“We started small. My mother and brother were also involved, and the entire family worked together. Gradually, we learnt how to manage and expand the business. After three to four years, we started expanding further and also brought in partners,” he says.
Over the years, their clientele has grown to include High Court judges and people from diverse professional backgrounds, all united by an appreciation for handcrafted writing instruments.
Today, the enterprise is entering a new chapter, with Satish taking on a larger role in the family business. His entry also marked the beginning of another learning journey.
“Before my marriage, we had just one machine. My father gave me another machine and taught me the entire process so that I could handle the work independently. I have been learning from him for the past five years. Whenever I face a problem, he advises me on what needs to be done. Even now, I am still learning,” notes Satish.
A single pen involves approximately 36 operations. “Around 50 per cent of the work is done here at the workshop, including cutting, boring, tapering and polishing. The remaining work involves creating the threading, section design, button design and barrel design,” explains Laxmi Pathi.
Satish explains how a raw rod of ebonite or acrylic gradually transforms into a writing instrument. The material is first cut to the required dimensions, followed by boring, which involves drilling the interiors. The body is then shaped using specialised blades before the components are assembled.
“Whenever we do boring, the thickness of the material reduces. That is why acrylic becomes more sensitive and requires greater maintenance. Ebonite, on the other hand, is a mixture of hard rubber and wood powder. It is stronger, even when the diameter of the material is reduced. So, maintaining ebonite is comparatively easier,” he highlights.
While most manufacturing takes place in-house, nibs, clips and metal rings, collectively referred to as trims, are sourced externally. The body, barrel, cap, section and ebonite feeder are made at the workshop.
Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of their process is the threading. Unlike automated CNC processes, the duo uses manual lathes to create threads that hold the components together. The cap, barrel, section and even the button are threaded individually, allowing them to be opened, repaired and replaced when required.
For Laxmi Pathi, the work demands the precision of a goldsmith. “This is very intricate work. The threads have to be perfectly aligned and must match each other. Even a minor difference can cause the mechanism to slip or malfunction. Everything has to be precise for the pen to function smoothly,” he says.
As the father and son continue to work together, they hope to keep the age-old skill alive, crafting writing instruments that find their way from one generation to the next.