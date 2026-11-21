Long before he became a master artisan, Laxmi Pathi was a young boy spending his afternoons learning to make pen components at a small workshop. “My grandmother took me to a small workshop and left me there so that I could learn the work. I would spend around two to three hours learning, and they would pay me Rs 2 a day. I was very young and did not even know how to eat properly on my own. But I continued going there. Within a year, I had learnt most of the work,” he recalls.