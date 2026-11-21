Known for his unconventional choices and ability to bring depth to his characters, actor Rag Mayur has once again raised the bar with his performance in his latest film, Garividi Lakshmi. His portrayal of a complex character spanning different stages of life has earned him appreciation from audiences. As the film continues to grab the attention, CE catches up with the actor to discuss the challenges of stepping into the character, his preparation and what lies ahead.
Excerpts
Tell us about your role in Garividi Lakshmi.
The character is complicated yet very real. He starts off as a young, talented Burrakatha artist. As he grows older and his circumstances change, his approach and perspective keep evolving. I had to portray both the transformation in his character and the progression in his age. The change in perspective is very natural because the beliefs we hold at 10 are completely different from those we have at 25. He is very human in that sense, and that is probably what has resonated with people. It is not just about his looks and body language but also about the way he thinks and perceives things. I believe the audience found this complicated character convincing, which is what has contributed to the appreciation.
How challenging was it for you to get into the character?
There are essentially two sides to the character — the on-stage Burrakatha artist and the person he is off stage. When I was told that I would be playing a Burrakatha artist, that was one of the first things that made me say yes to the film. Being a theatre artist myself, the opportunity to portray someone who performs on stage was very exciting. Regardless of the character I play, I believe in getting completely into its skin. I did my own research and attended workshops. The preparation involved nearly two to three months of training. I was completely unfamiliar with this art form, so there was a lot to learn. I had to learn all the songs because it was not simply about lip-syncing. To retain the authenticity of the performance, I had to sing while performing. I also had to learn dancing from scratch. It was not a conventional dance form, so understanding its nuances was important. Another major challenge was performing in the elaborate costumes and makeup. The costumes were stitched in Srikakulam and were made without lining, which made them quite harsh on the skin. The jewellery, headgear and costume together weighed around six to eight kgs. I had to carry all that weight while singing, dancing and expressing myself. It was an incredible challenge, and I don’t think I will ever come across something quite like it again. There may be other challenges in the future, but this one was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
How much did you refer to the real-life character while developing your portrayal?
The director shared references with me to help me understand the body language. In terms of the story, I carefully noted everything he narrated and tried to understand the character’s beliefs, priorities and motivations. I created a matrix to map out the character’s progression. This is not a slice-of-life film; it spans nearly 30 to 40 years. I had to carefully understand how his thoughts and beliefs evolved over time.
Which part of the performance in the film was the most enjoyable for you?
There is a particular scene in which I have no dialogue and portray the older Sathibabu, who is over 60 years old. After watching my expressions in that scene, people started calling me and saying that it reminded them of Kamal Haasan’s performance in Indrudu Chandrudu. I particularly enjoyed that sequence because I had never played such a character before. Getting to wear prosthetics and transform into an older man was exciting. Although it was just a one-day shoot, there was a lot of anticipation and excitement around it. I was curious to see how the audience would respond to it. While the dance performances received appreciation, this dialogue-free scene also got an equally encouraging response. As a performer, that gave me immense satisfaction.
How do you feel about the appreciation for your performance?
It gives me the confidence to continue experimenting. If you look at my filmography, I have always tried to bring something new to the table through the stories I choose. I have never wanted to settle for conventional or run-of-the-mill roles. Some choices may have been mistakes, but they have all been part of my journey as an actor.
What’s next?
My next film is a crime comedy titled Atha Kanthiyena. We are currently looking at the right release date. I have also signed a romantic comedy and a college-based film that explores bromance. There are some interesting projects coming up, and I am looking forward to them.