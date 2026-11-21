Tell us about your role in Garividi Lakshmi.

The character is complicated yet very real. He starts off as a young, talented Burrakatha artist. As he grows older and his circumstances change, his approach and perspective keep evolving. I had to portray both the transformation in his character and the progression in his age. The change in perspective is very natural because the beliefs we hold at 10 are completely different from those we have at 25. He is very human in that sense, and that is probably what has resonated with people. It is not just about his looks and body language but also about the way he thinks and perceives things. I believe the audience found this complicated character convincing, which is what has contributed to the appreciation.



How challenging was it for you to get into the character?

There are essentially two sides to the character — the on-stage Burrakatha artist and the person he is off stage. When I was told that I would be playing a Burrakatha artist, that was one of the first things that made me say yes to the film. Being a theatre artist myself, the opportunity to portray someone who performs on stage was very exciting. Regardless of the character I play, I believe in getting completely into its skin. I did my own research and attended workshops. The preparation involved nearly two to three months of training. I was completely unfamiliar with this art form, so there was a lot to learn. I had to learn all the songs because it was not simply about lip-syncing. To retain the authenticity of the performance, I had to sing while performing. I also had to learn dancing from scratch. It was not a conventional dance form, so understanding its nuances was important. Another major challenge was performing in the elaborate costumes and makeup. The costumes were stitched in Srikakulam and were made without lining, which made them quite harsh on the skin. The jewellery, headgear and costume together weighed around six to eight kgs. I had to carry all that weight while singing, dancing and expressing myself. It was an incredible challenge, and I don’t think I will ever come across something quite like it again. There may be other challenges in the future, but this one was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.