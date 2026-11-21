HYDERABAD: Hari Hara Kala Bhavan, a cultural landmark in Secunderabad, is set for a comprehensive renovation, with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) initiating steps to modernise the ageing auditorium. Once a popular venue for cultural programmes, school annual day celebrations, seminars and government events, the facility has been in a state of neglect due to years of use and deteriorating infrastructure. The renovation is proposed to be completed within six months.

The civic body has opted for a comprehensive overhaul instead of piecemeal repairs to restore the facility. The initiative follows an inspection by GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan a few months ago, after which he directed officials to assess the building’s condition and prepare a renovation plan.

An approved departmental note identified several deficiencies, including a damaged and sagging false ceiling, poorly maintained air-conditioning system, damaged blowers and ducts, deteriorating seating arrangements and an unsatisfactory stage and dais.

The GHMC has invited proposals from agencies to conduct a detailed structural assessment, prepare renovation plans and recommend modernisation measures. The selected agency will inspect the premises, document defects and assess the building’s structural stability. It will also recommend non-destructive testing and other investigations, wherever necessary, to establish the safety of structural components.

The proposed works will cover auditorium interiors, acoustics, seating, stage and backstage facilities, false ceiling, electrical systems and air-conditioning infrastructure. Improvements to entrances, circulation spaces and accessibility will also be examined.

Particular attention will be given to acoustics to improve sound quality for speech and musical performances. The agency will assess existing conditions and recommend suitable wall and ceiling treatments, materials and technical specifications. Seating arrangements will be redesigned to improve visibility, aisle space and audience movement. Upgrades to stage flooring, backdrops, lighting and electrical facilities are also part of the proposed modernisation.