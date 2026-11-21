Some flavours tell stories, while others transport you straight to the coast. On a Tuesday afternoon at Feast, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Coastal Soul – A Taste of Mangalore, in collaboration with Soul on a Plate, offered a glimpse into the rich, coconut-laced cuisine of coastal Karnataka, a culinary tradition that many in Hyderabad know only by reputation.
The menu was inspired by a home kitchen. Sarita Narendranath Shetty, a teacher who works with LKG and UKG children in Bengaluru, prepares the food she grew up eating, drawing inspiration from her mother. “When my mother used to cook, I never helped her. But after she passed away, I realised what it meant. I had seen her adding the masalas, and she remains my biggest inspiration. It is because of her that I am what I am today,” she said.
What began as a personal passion has gradually evolved into a side venture. Chef Sarita runs a small cloud kitchen on weekends. “People have loved it. There has been no looking back,” she said. However, teaching remains close to her heart. “I love children, and that is also a reason why I don’t want to leave teaching. Cooking is also my passion,” she added.
The defining ingredients of Mangalorean cuisine are simple but uncompromising. “We cannot make this with Kashmiri chillies,” said Chef Abhishek Uchil, who accompanied Chef Sarita for this pop up going on until November 22 for both lunch and dinner. “The flavour of Byadgi chillies is what enhances the taste of our cuisine. Round gundu chillies are added for heat, and both varieties are roasted in coconut oil rather than dry-roasted. Coriander seeds and fenugreek are dry-roasted, while garam masala is used sparingly. We don’t use much garam masala. Just two cloves and two cinnamon sticks. That’s it,” he explains.
Coconut oil forms the backbone of the seasoning. “For my cooking, I never compromise on coconut oil. I always get it from Mangalore,” he said. Onions, garlic and curry leaves are fried in it before the masala is added. Coconut, meanwhile, finds its way into almost every preparation. “Coconut is a very, very important part of our cooking. We cannot do without it. Even in the ivy gourd and cashew sabzi, you can see coconut on top. That’s the soul of the food,” Chef Sarita added.
Behind the scenes, putting together the spread involved considerable planning and coordination. “We make a list of everything we are going to cook and discuss it with the chefs here,” Sarita explained. Ingredients that were unavailable locally were brought in from Mangalore, including Byadgi chillies, Jackfruit Papad and Kori Rotti.
The highlight of the lunch was the Prawns Ghee Roast, a Mangalorean classic in which prawns are slow-cooked in ghee with a deep, fiery chilli paste. Equally memorable was the Chicken in Coconut Milk Gravy, a mellow, fragrant curry served with Kori Rotti, the crisp rice-based accompaniment from the coast. Finished with a blend of coconut oil and ghee, the gravy had a smooth, rounded richness.
Vegetarian diners were equally well catered for. The Mangalore Cucumber and Green Gram Gravy was light and tangy, while the Ivy Gourd and Raw Cashew Sukka showcased how coconut can transform humble vegetables into something special. The Potato and Green Peas Curry offered familiar comfort. Accompaniments included mango pickle, dry prawn chutney, jackfruit papad and soft pundi. The meal concluded with Moong Dal Payasam, a gently sweet dessert.