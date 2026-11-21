Coconut oil forms the backbone of the seasoning. “For my cooking, I never compromise on coconut oil. I always get it from Mangalore,” he said. Onions, garlic and curry leaves are fried in it before the masala is added. Coconut, meanwhile, finds its way into almost every preparation. “Coconut is a very, very important part of our cooking. We cannot do without it. Even in the ivy gourd and cashew sabzi, you can see coconut on top. That’s the soul of the food,” Chef Sarita added.