HYDERABAD: Excessive traffic loads can accelerate road deterioration even when good-quality materials are used in construction, a case study of a 28-km road in Telangana has found, highlighting the need for stronger pavement foundations and better traffic assessment while designing roads.

The study of the Gajwel-Chegunta Major District Road (MDR), presented at the 85th Annual Session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) on Friday, found that the road, originally designed for a traffic load of 10 million standard axles (MSA), had carried 28.6 MSA within seven years of construction, 186% higher than its designed capacity. Constructed in 2015 with a 30-mm bituminous concrete (BC) layer without a dense bituminous macadam (DBM) layer, it was carrying nearly 1,550 commercial vehicles daily against the estimated 450.

Presenting the study, Professor Sridhar Raju of the Department of Civil Engineering, BITS Pilani Hyderabad, said the road served as a shortcut for heavy vehicles travelling between the Nagpur, Warangal and Vijayawada highways, allowing them to avoid the Outer Ring Road and toll charges.

The study was undertaken after officials noticed localised damage, including rutting, surface raveling, and potholes. Researchers estimated the remaining rutting life at around 8 MSA. The professor attributed the road’s ability to withstand excessive traffic to the quality of its underlying pavement layers.

While an analysis indicated that a 100-mm DBM layer topped with 40-mm BC would meet fatigue and rutting requirements, researchers recommended 50-mm DBM and 30-mm BC, considering the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR), expected to be completed by 2027-28. Once heavy vehicles are diverted to RRR, traffic on the existing stretch is expected to fall below 450 commercial vehicles a day.