HYDERABAD: The verification of voters identified under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Other (ASDD) categories in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is progressing at a sluggish pace in Hyderabad district, with the details of as many as 11.72 lakh voters yet to be verified.
Of the 19,41,444 voters placed in the ASDD list across 15 Assembly constituencies in the district, officials had completed verification of only 7,69,112 (39.62 percent) as of November 20. This leaves 11,72,332 voters, accounting for more than 60 percent of the total, awaiting verification.
The latest figures presented at a meeting with representatives of political parties have raised concerns over the pace of the exercise and the effectiveness of the field-level verification process.
The biggest verification gap is in the “Shifted” category, which accounts for the largest share of entries. Of the 13,45,333 electors listed in this category, only 4,22,994 have been verified.
Verification is also incomplete for a substantial share of entries in the “Absent” category. Of its 2,99,850 electors, around 1,66,813 have been verified, leaving more than 1.33 lakh or 55.63 percent pending.
In the “Death” category, 95,198 of the 1,56,392 entries have been verified, while 61,194 remain pending. Even the “Duplicate” category, which records the highest completion rate at 66.61%, has 33,142 entries awaiting verification out of a total of 99,264, with only 66,122 having been verified. IIn the ‘Others’ category, around 17,985 (44.29%) of the 40,605 electors have been verified.
More strikingly, the enumeration form distribution and collection figures point to an apparent lack of progress. As of November 20, officials had distributed just 10 forms and collected the same number. All 10 cases belonged to the ‘Shifted’ category, while the corresponding figures in the remaining categories were recorded as ‘zero’. Only 1,528 electors from the ASDD list have proactively applied for fresh inclusion via Form-6 so far, led by ‘Shifted’ (1,077) and ‘Absent’ (420) voters.