HYDERABAD: The verification of voters identified under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Other (ASDD) categories in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is progressing at a sluggish pace in Hyderabad district, with the details of as many as 11.72 lakh voters yet to be verified.

Of the 19,41,444 voters placed in the ASDD list across 15 Assembly constituencies in the district, officials had completed verification of only 7,69,112 (39.62 percent) as of November 20. This leaves 11,72,332 voters, accounting for more than 60 percent of the total, awaiting verification.

The latest figures presented at a meeting with representatives of political parties have raised concerns over the pace of the exercise and the effectiveness of the field-level verification process.

The biggest verification gap is in the “Shifted” category, which accounts for the largest share of entries. Of the 13,45,333 electors listed in this category, only 4,22,994 have been verified.

Verification is also incomplete for a substantial share of entries in the “Absent” category. Of its 2,99,850 electors, around 1,66,813 have been verified, leaving more than 1.33 lakh or 55.63 percent pending.