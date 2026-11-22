HYDERABAD: Mubeen Khan, 44, a resident of Jagtial district in Telangana, has been stranded in Muscat, Oman, for nearly five months after allegedly being cheated by a travel agent. He is now struggling to return to his hometown.

Mubeen went to Oman in May 2026 after reportedly paying around Rs 1 lakh to the travel agent towards his ticket and other expenses. His financially disadvantaged family has been depending on relatives for its day-to-day expenses.

Mubeen’s brother-in-law, Mohammed Nazeeruddin, has written to the Ministry of External Affairs, requesting it to facilitate his return to India.

According to the family, the travel agent had assured Mubeen of a job at a supermarket but later made him work in construction. The agent had arranged a visit visa, promising that it would subsequently be converted into a work visa.

However, after Mubeen’s visa expired, the travel agent stopped responding to his calls. His family members told local reporters that Mubeen had health issues and was finding it difficult to undertake construction work.