HYDERABAD: Mubeen Khan, 44, a resident of Jagtial district in Telangana, has been stranded in Muscat, Oman, for nearly five months after allegedly being cheated by a travel agent. He is now struggling to return to his hometown.
Mubeen went to Oman in May 2026 after reportedly paying around Rs 1 lakh to the travel agent towards his ticket and other expenses. His financially disadvantaged family has been depending on relatives for its day-to-day expenses.
Mubeen’s brother-in-law, Mohammed Nazeeruddin, has written to the Ministry of External Affairs, requesting it to facilitate his return to India.
According to the family, the travel agent had assured Mubeen of a job at a supermarket but later made him work in construction. The agent had arranged a visit visa, promising that it would subsequently be converted into a work visa.
However, after Mubeen’s visa expired, the travel agent stopped responding to his calls. His family members told local reporters that Mubeen had health issues and was finding it difficult to undertake construction work.
Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan wrote on X today: “Respected Dr. @DrSJaishankar Ji, I request your urgent intervention to repatriate Mubeen Khan (Indian Passport No. V1335000), a resident of Jagtial, Telangana, who is stranded in Muscat, Oman.
He was allegedly cheated by travel agent Rajeshwar Sena (8985698213), who promised him a Supervisor’s job in a construction company. After paying `75,000 for visa and ticket, he travelled to Oman in May 2026. However, he was forced to work as a construction labourer, carrying heavy iron and cement bags up to 4-5 floors.
His visit visa was never converted into an employment visa and has now expired. Mubeen Khan has a metal rod implanted in his leg following an accident and is also suffering from BP and diabetes. He is medically unfit for strenuous labour and desperately wants to return to India.
@Indemb_Muscat. I request @Indemb_Muscat to immediately contact him at +96871207748 and assist him with immigration formalities and arrange his safe repatriation to India. Kindly treat this matter as MOST URGENT. Mohammed Naseeruddin 9505605049 @HelplinePBSK @meaMADAD #Oman #Muscat #IndianEmbassy #Repatriation #MEA”