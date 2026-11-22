HYDERABAD: Gandhi Nagar police on Saturday arrested six persons for allegedly kidnapping a seven-day-old baby girl near Gandhi Hospital and attempting to sell her for Rs 1 lakh.

The accused were identified as Saragada Hemalatha, Shaik Rizwan, Mohammad Nasrin, Mohammad Jani, Shaik Shameena Begum and Mohammed Imran.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday afternoon at a bakery opposite the hospital. Hemalatha and Rizwan allegedly took the infant from the bakery on a two-wheeler and handed her over to the other accused.

The case was registered following a complaint by Sony Kumari, a native of Bihar. She told police that she delivered the baby on November 13 and was discharged on November 20. While preparing to leave, her husband took the newborn and asked her to wait near the hospital gate. He later told her that an unidentified woman had taken the baby.

Police examined CCTV footage from Srinivasa Bakery, a nearby medical shop and cameras along the suspected escape route to identify the accused.

During investigation, police found that Hemalatha had allegedly agreed to arrange a baby for Shameena and her husband Imran, who were unable to have children, for Rs 1 lakh. She reportedly received an advance of Rs 50,000 through PhonePe transactions on November 11.

Police said Hemalatha and Rizwan had visited the hospital on November 19 to identify a newborn. Hemalatha allegedly lured the infant’s father, Amish Kumar, outside the hospital on the pretext of arranging financial assistance through the government and and took the baby while he was away to get an Aadhaar card photocopy.

All six accused were arrested and further investigation is underway.