HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Hyderabad on November 24 for a private programme. His visit is expected to last only a few hours. He was last in the city on November 2 to attend the ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ rally as part of a nationwide campaign.

Confirming the programme, NV Subhash, the party’s state media in-charge, said Shah’s visit had been finalised. However, no meetings with party leaders or review sessions have been scheduled during the visit.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay said BJP national president Nitin Nabin would visit Karimnagar on Monday to participate in a maha padayatra to counter criticism against the SIR exercise and “vote chori” (vote theft) allegations. He informed that one lakh people are expected to attend the rally.